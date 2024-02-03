Colgate vs Navy Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 3 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Colgate Raiders (14-8, 8-1) enter as heavy favorites in Saturday's Patriot League matchup against the Navy Midshipmen (8-12, 4-5). This game will tipoff at noon EST on CBS Sports Network from Colgate's home floor, Cotterell Court in Hamilton, NY.

Colgate enters this game riding a six-game win streak, with its most recent victory being a 74-55 win over Army on Wednesday night. Navy is coming off three consecutive losses after falling to Lehigh 77-65 on Wednesday.

Colgate vs. Navy: Betting odds

Teams Spread Total Moneyline Navy Midshipmen (8-12, 4-5 Conf) +11.5 (-105) o136.5 (-110) +550 Colgate Raiders (14-8, 8-1 Conf) -11.5 (-115) u136.5 (-110) -800

Colgate vs. Navy: Prediction and Picks

Colgate comes into the game as the top team in the conference with an 8-1 record. They are led by sophomore Braeden Smith, who is averaging 13.0 points, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Another Colgate player to watch will be senior forward Keegan Records, who averages 9.6 points while shooting 52% from the field, along with a team-high 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

In their win on Wednesday against Army, the Raiders got a strong offensive performance from sophomore guard Brady Cummins, who finished with 16 points and shot 4-7 from the 3-point range. This efficient shooting performance is no surprise for Cummins, who shoots a team-high 41.7% from 3.

Navy will look to avoid losing its fourth consecutive game. Sophomore guard Austin Benigni and forward Donovan Draper have been the two stand-out performers for the Midshipmen this season. Benigni leads the team, averaging 16.0 ppg and 4.0 apg. Draper has been a valuable asset on defense for Navy, averaging 9.2 rpg, 2.3 spg and 0.6 bpg.

In Navy's loss to Lehigh on Jan. 31, junior forward Mitch Fischer posted his season-high 26 points. He shot 9-13 from the field and added 7.0 rpg and 2.0 apg. Benigni added 14 points and four assists but would foul out of this contest.

Colgate should be able to take care of Navy in this matchup as it bests the Midshipmen in all team statistical categories outside of turnovers and steals. Even with the high spread, the Raiders should dominate at home and continue to hold their place at the top of the conference.

Pick: Colgate Raiders -11.5 (-115)

Colgate vs. Navy: Where to watch

This matchup will be broadcast live from Cotterell Court in Hamilton, NY, on CBS Sports Network beginning at noon EST.

Colgate vs. Navy: Head-to-head

Colgate has owned this matchup with Navy across their last 10 meetings. The Raiders are 10-0 against Colgate dating back to 2019. However, Colgate is just 3-7 against the spread in the previous 10 games.