Colin Cowherd criticizes LeBron James for pushing Bronny James to be NBA-ready: "You started the expectations"

US sports media personality Colin Cowherd has blasted Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for pushing his son, Bronny, to be NBA ready.

In his program "The Herd," Cowherd admonished the four-time NBA MVP for posting a reply on NBA Central's post about ESPN removing Bronny from its 2024 mock draft and projecting him to be picked the following year.

James has removed the tweets but the damage has been done and the 60-year-old sports broadcaster feasted on the Lakers star's insistence that his son is ready for the big leagues.

He brought back LeBron's statement in January, when the Lakers forward said: "Bronny can start for the Lakers right now."

"You started the expectations. Right now. USC is a bad team. They're 11th in the Pac 12. Bronny doesn't start for USC, USC and UCLA. I think they played this weekend. Two teams can't score," Cowherd said.

He then urged James to own up to his previous declarations about his son that hyped the Sierra Canyon standout when he entered college and played for USC.

"Okay. Bronny is not an NBA player. He may become one. But LeBron's gotta be honest. He's the one that put it out there. He could start for the Lakers right now. I want to play with my son. He said it three years ago. So dad ramped up the expectations," the sports personality said.

Colin Cowherd gives an honest take on Bronny James

Cowherd also gave his honest take on the USC player, saying he is not the caliber of player that NBA fans want to see.

"I don't think he's explosive on the NBA level. I don't think he jumps off the television when you watch USC. Sometimes can't even tell he's on the floor and had a cardiac arrest before the season," he said.

Bronny has played only 19 games for USC and averaged 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 37.1% shooting from the field. In his last game against UCLA, he appeared in 15 minutes and finished with two points, two rebounds and two assists.

Cowherd also pointed out that it is not bad for a father to hype up his child in public, but he asked parents, especially James, to keep it fair and reasonable in doing some publicity because it could haunt them in the future.

