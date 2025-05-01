College basketball coaching carousel: Ranking the best coaching changes this offseason ft. Will Wade

Players in the transfer portal aren't the only people on the move as the coaching carousel swept through college basketball's spring. Some teams upgraded and until game start, most fans are excited. But who will keep the fans excited? Here's our ranking of the top five coaching chances of college basketball's offseason.

Top 5 coaching chances in college basketball this offseason

Duke assistant Jai Lucas will get his shot as a head coach at Miami. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Jai Lucas, Miami

The Miami Hurricanes moved on from Jim Larranaga after a disappointing season for the Hurricanes. Enter Lucas, who has been a top assistant at Duke under Jon Scheyer. Lucas played his college basketball at Florida and Texas before becoming an assistant. He coached at Texas, Kentucky and Duke. Lucas is one of the best recruiters in college basketball.

The knocks on Lucas are that he's 36 years old and has no head coaching experience. But he's a talented assistant and his father John Lucas was an NBA coach.

4. Sean Miller, Texas

The Longhorns parted ways with Rodney Terry and were able to pick up Miller. The only real knock on Miller were his past issues with the NCAA. But in an NIL and portal era, it's safe to say that enforcement isn't the priority it once was. Miller is a winner, with a career 487-196 mark and four Elite Eight appearances. This was a great hire by Texas.

3. Ben McCollum, Iowa

Iowa is a decent job but a very unspectacular one in the purview of the Big Ten. It's never going to be Purdue or Michigan or Ohio State. But hiring McCollum was a gutsy and sharp move. A superstar at the Division II ranks with Northwest Missouri State, McCollum just spend a year at Drake, going 31-4 there.

Given the failure of splashy, high-profile hires, it's surprising more schools don't give coaches with major Division II or NAIA backgrounds a shot. McCollum will make Iowa look smart.

2. Richard Pitino, Xavier

The move of Sean Miller cleared Xavier to bring in another outstanding coach in Richard Pitino. Pitino struggled at Minnesota, but had a great run at New Mexico, going 88-49 in four years, with a pair of NCAA Tournament berths. Pitino is only 42 years old and has already won 247 games. This was a very solid hire from a team that's an eternal mid-major threat.

1. Will Wade, NC State

Kevin Keatts struggled mightily a year after taking NC State to the Final Four. The Wolfpack, knowing how hard life can be in the ACC, were aggressive, firing Keatts and bringing in Will Wade. Wade came to prominence with LSU, but like Miller above, ran afoul of the NCAA. These days, that results in a collective "So what?"

Wade has taken the last three schools he coached at to the NCAA Tournament and won tournament games with each. He also is 42 and has 246 career wins. The NCAA issues are in the past and this was a great call to keep the Wolfpack relevant.

What do you think of the biggest coaching hires? Share your take below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

