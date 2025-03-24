College basketball coaching changes tracker 2025: Full list of NCAAB coaching moves ft. Will Wade

With March Madness underway, coaches are also beginning to look ahead to the next season. Indiana and N.C. State are among the programs that have filled their coach vacancies, but many jobs remain open. Here's a list of coaching changes for next season.

College basketball coaching changes tracker

Will Wade to N.C. State

Will Wade thrived in the two seasons he spent coaching McNeese State. He led the Cowboys to back-to-back conference regular season titles, conference tournament titles and NCAA Tournament appearances.

This season, McNeese State won its first NCAA Tournament game with an upset win over Clemson. Wade, who also previously coached LSU, signed a six-year contract with N.C. State.

Jai Lucas to Miami

Jai Lucas is set to begin his first head coaching job. The Duke associate head coach has coaching experience dating back to 2016, but his position with Miami will elevate him to head coach status for the first time.

Lucas has been the associate head coach for the Blue Devils for two seasons after spending one season as an assistant. Previously, he served as an assistant coach at both Texas and Kentucky. Lucas signed a five-year contract with Miami.

Ben McCollum to Iowa

The Hawkeyes are looking ahead to next season and have worked out a contract with Ben McCollum. He will be replacing Fran McCaffery, who was fired after Iowa missed the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row.

McCollum most recently spent this season coaching Drake, who won the Missouri Valley Tournament and earned a No. 11 seed in March Madness. The Bulldogs upset No. 6 Missouri in the First Round before falling to No. 3 Texas Tech in the Round of 32.

Darian DeVries to Indiana

After one season at West Virginia, Darian DeVries is heading to Indiana. He has head coaching experience dating back to 2018 and spent six years coaching Drake. This season, his Mountaineers went 19-13, and many argued that they were snubbed unfairly from an NCAA Tournament appearance.

DeVries signed a six-year deal with Indiana. The Hoosiers also went 19-13 this season and came up short of a March Madness appearance.

Luke Loucks to Florida State

Luke Loucks is returning to his alma mater. Loucks, who played at FSU from 2008-2012, is set to coach the Seminoles next season. The former guard has previously served as an assistant coach for both the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. Loucks signed a five-year contract and will earn $2 million in year one.

Niko Medved to Minnesota

Niko Medved is set to start his first Power conference job after leading Colorado State since 2018. Minnesota announced Monday that Medved signed a six-year contract to become the team's new head coach.

Medved led the Rams to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2022, 2024 and 2025. This season, Colorado State won the Mountain West Tournament to earn a No. 12 seed in March Madness. Medved's Rams upset No. 5 Memphis in the First Round before falling to No. 4 Maryland by a singular point in the Round of 32.

Alex Jensen to Utah

After serving as an NBA assistant coach since 2013, Alex Jensen is moving to college basketball. Jensen is going to be the next coach of Utah. The Utes struggled this season, going 16-16 and missing the NCAA Tournament. Jensen, who played at Utah himself, will look to turn the program around.

Ryan Odom to Virginia

Ryan Odom is staying in the state of Virginia next season but is leaving VCU for Virginia. Odom's coaching career dates back to 1996, and he has spent the last two seasons leading the Rams.

VCU had a standout season this year. Odom led the team to a conference regular season title and an Atlantic 10 Tournament title, which made the Rams a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

John Andrzejek to Campbell

After two years as an assistant coach at Florida, John Andrzejek is going to begin his head coaching career at Campbell. Andrzejek was the youngest member of the 2020 ESPN 40 Under 40 list.

The Gators are 54-16 since Andrzejek joined the coaching squad and he has helped lead Florida to its first SEC championship since 2014 and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Doug Davenport to Bellarmine

Doug Davenport is taking over for his father at Bellarmine next season. Davenport played guard for the Knights from 2006-2010 and returned to the University as an assistant coach in 2016.

Scott Davenport, Doug's father, announced his retirement after 20 seasons as Bellarmine's head coach. He was elected to the Great Lakes Valley Conference Hall of Fame.

Dan Geriot to Iona

Dan Geriot is another coach making the transition from the NBA to college basketball. Geriot previously served as an assistant coach at both Princeton and Campbell but has been assisting in the NBA since 2018.

Geriot has been hired as the head coach at Iona, replacing Tobin Anderson, who was fired after just two seasons. The Gaels are hoping to return to the level of greatness they experienced under Rick Pitino, and Geriot will aim to help them get there.

Darris Nichols to La Salle

La Salle is also undergoing a coaching change ahead of next season, picking up Radford head coach Darris Nichols, who led Radford for four seasons. In two of these seasons, his team recorded 20 wins, including this season. The Highlanders went 20-13 this season and went 68-63 in Nichols' four seasons as head coach.

Ronnie Thomas to Longwood

Ronnie Thomas, who has been on the Longwood men's basketball staff since 2020, is getting promoted to head coach. Griff Aldrich, who has been the head coach of the Lancers since 2018, is leaving to become the associate head coach at Virginia. Thomas is the next man up.

Quannas White to Louisiana

Quannas White's Houston team is still dancing this March, but when the season comes to an end, White will head to Louisiana. He is a New Orleans native and will be returning to his home state after serving on the Cougars staff since 2017. He has helped lead Houston to three consecutive No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Ryan Miller to Murray State

Ryan Miller is set to begin his head coaching career at Murray State. Miller, whose assistant coaching career dates back to 2000, will become the next head coach of the Racers.

He has been an assistant coach at Creighton since 2021. The Bluejays have been in the NCAA Tournament every year Miller has been with the program and made it to the Elite Eight in 2023.

Matt Braeuer to Stephen F. Austin

Matt Braeuer will also become a head coach for the first time. Braeuer is currently an assistant coach at Texas Tech, and the Raiders are still dancing. No. 3 ranked Texas Tech pulled off double-digit wins in both of its NCAA Tournament games so far and is set to face No. 10 Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

