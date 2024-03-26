With March Madness moving past its opening week, college basketball's coaching carousel is in full spin. Vanderbilt and Washington are among the schools that have made new hires, although many jobs remain unfilled. Here are the coaches now known to be on the move.

College basketball coaching changes tracker

FAU coach Dusty May's move to Michigan has been one of the major coaching changes of the offseason.

Mark Byington to Vanderbilt

Former James Madison coach Mark Byington replaced Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt. Byington was 82-36 in four seasons at James Madison and has a career 220-137 record.

He replaced Stackhouse, who was 70-92 in five seasons at Vanderbilt. Stackhouse failed to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Danny Sprinkle to Washington

Following a 28-7 season at Utah State, Danny Sprinkle is headed to Washington. Sprinkle was only at Utah State for a season. He also went 81-43 at Montana State before that. He reached the NCAA Tournament twice at Montana State and took Utah State to the second round this year.

Sprinkle replaced longtime Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins. Hopkins was 118-106 in seven seasons at UW. He did reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2019, but failed to otherwise make the NCAA field.

Dusty May to Michigan

May left Florida Atlantic, which he led to the 2023 Final Four, to replace Juwan Howard at Michigan. May's FAU mark was 126-69, and the Owls reached the Tournament this year, but lost in the first round.

Howard was just 87-72 at Michigan, although he did reach the Elite Eight in 2021 and the Sweet 16 in 2022.

Darian DeVries to West Virginia

Former Drake coach Darian DeVries moved to West Virginia to replace Bob Huggins. DeVries went 150-55 in six seasons at Drake, including NCAA Tournament appearances in the last two seasons. His son, Tucker, is an All-American-level player and will likely follow his father.

Huggins was 935-414, including 345-203 at West Virginia. Huggings is 70 and became embroiled in controversy following a DUI arrest in 2023.

Chris Holtmann to DePaul

Holtmann, the former Ohio State coach, took the DePaul coaching job. He was 137-86 at Ohio State, but he failed to go beyond the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the school. His career record is 251-171.

Holtmann's predecessor, Tony Stubblefield, was just 28-54, in three seasons at DePaul.

Jake Diebler to Ohio State

Meanwhile, Ohio State made interim head coach Jake Diebler the permanent head coach. Diebler was 8-2 this season in relief of Holtmann, in his first head coaching action.

Phil Martelli, Jr. to Bryant

Likewise, Bryant made interim coach Phil Martelli, Jr., the actual head coach. Martelli, the son of the St. Joseph's coach of the same name, was 20-13 as the interim coach in his first head coaching experience.

Saah Nimley to Charleston Southern

A similar situation occurred at Charleston Southern, where Nimley replaced his former coach, Barclay Radebuagh, who resigned in November. Nimley was 8-15, and that was his first head coaching position.

Chris Casey to Fairfield

The same thing happened for Fairfield interim Chris Casey, who lost the interim tag after a 22-12 season. Casey is 175-212 for his career, but had a good season replacing Jay Young, who stepped down just before the season began.

Justin Gray to Coastal Carolina

Gray moved from Western Carolina to Coastal Carolina. He was 51-47 in three years at Western Carolina. Gray replaced Cliff Ellis, the veteran coach with 909 career wins, 297 of them at Coastal Carolina.

Tim Craft to Western Carolina

Tim Craft replaced Gray, moving over from Gardner-Webb. Craft was 187-165 at Gardner-Webb, reaching the NCAA Tournament in 2019.

Ivan Thomas to Hampton

Thomas, a former Providence and Georgetown assistant, was given his first head coaching job by Hampton. He replaced long-time coach Edward Joyner. Joyner was 222-257 in 15 seasons at Hampton, which included three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Craig Doty to Houston Christian

Division II coach Craig Doty made the jump to Division I to coach Houston Christian. Doty was 97-76 at Emporia State, his last stop, and is 259-126 for his career. He has won NJCAA and NAIA national titles.

Doty replaces Ron Cottrell, who had been at Houston Christian since 1991. Cottrell went 524-512 at the school and frequently reached postseason play with the school at the NAIA level.

Ryan Ridder to Mercer

Mercer hired Ridder from UT-Martin. He was 48-47 there and is 96-92 as a Division I coach, with prior junior college success not included. Ridder replaced Greg Gary, who was 81-79 in five seasons at Mercer. Gary did not reach postseason play.

Mike Jones to Old Dominion

Old Dominion hired a new head coach in Mike Jones, a former Maryland assistant. The 50-year-old Jones is in his first head coaching job. He replaces long-time coach Jeff Jones, who won 560 games and reached the Elite Eight with Virginia in 1995. Jones was 203-131 at Old Dominion and reached one NCAA Tournament.

Rob Lanier to Rice

Former SMU coach Rob Lanier took the Rice coaching job. Lanier is 141-135 with two prior NCAA Tournament appearances. He replaces Scott Pera, who was 96-127 at Rice, with no NCAA Tournament appearances.

Austin Claunch to UTSA

Claunch, a former coach at Nicholls, spent last season as an assistant at Alabama. He was hired at UTSA. Claunch was 90-61 at Nicholls and replaces former NBA player Steve Henson. Henson was 110-144 at UTSA and never reached the NCAA Tournament.

Brian Earl to William & Mary

Former Cornell coach Earl moved on to William & Mary. Earl was 96-103 at Cornell and reached the NIT this past season. He replaces Dane Fischer, who was 56-91 at William & Mary.

Poll : Will Dusty May take Michigan to the Final Four? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion