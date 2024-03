College Basketball Conference Tournaments 2024: Dates, schedule, how to watch, and more explored

The 2024 college basketball conference tournaments are fast approaching, with some games being played from Monday, March 4, onwards. With teams from 32 conferences participating in the grand event, we're in for an action-packed run until March Madness kicks in.

As we prepare for a fun-filled round of conference games, here's a look at the schedule.

When do the College basketball conference tournaments start?

The college basketball conference tournament will commence on Monday, March 4, with games from the ASUN conference.

The No. 9 Kennesaw State Owls (15-15) will take on the No. 10 Jacksonville Dolphins (14-16). Meanwhile, the No. 7 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-17) will square off against the No. 8 Queens Royals (13-18).

Both games will commence at 7 p.m. ET.

Conference tournaments schedule for 2024

Here are the important details and dates for the games in each conference tournament, including how to watch the finals.

America East Tournament

Quarterfinals: March 9

Semifinals: March 12

Championship Game: Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. ET, on ESPN2

Location: All games are played at the higher-seed

American Athletic Tournament

First Round: March 13

Second Round: March 14

Quarterfinals: March 16

Championship Game: Sunday, March 17, 3:15 p.m. ET, on ESPN

Location: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

Atlantic 10 Tournament

First Round: March 12

Second Round: March 13

Quarterfinals: March 14

Semifinals: March 16

Championship Game: Sunday, March 17, 1 p.m. ET, on CBS

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

ACC Tournament

First Round: March 12

Second Round: March 13

Quarterfinals: March 14

Semifinals: March 15

Championship Game: Saturday, March 16, 8:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Atlantic Sun Tournament

First Round: March 4

Quarterfinals: March 5

Semifinals: March 7

Championship Game: Sunday, March 10, 2 p.m. ET, on ESPN2

Location: All games are played at the higher-seed

Big 12 Tournament

First Round: March 12

Second Round: March 13

Quarterfinals: March 14

Semifinals: March 15

Championship Game: Saturday, March 16, 6 p.m. ET, on ESPN

Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

Big East Tournament

First Round: March 13

Quarterfinals: March 14

Semifinals: March 15

Championship Game: Saturday, March 16, 6:30 p.m. ET, on FOX

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Big Sky Tournament

First Round: March 9

Second Round: March 10

Quarterfinals: March 11

Semifinals: March 12

Championship Game: Tuesday, March 13, 11:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN2

Location: Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho

Big South Tournament

First Round: March 6

Quarterfinals: March 8

Semifinals: March 9

Championship Game: Sunday, March 10, 12 p.m. ET, on ESPN2

Location: Qubein Center, High Point University

Big Ten Tournament

First Round: March 13

Second Round: March 14

Quarterfinals: March 15

Semifinals: March 16

Championship Game: Sunday, March 17, 3:30 p.m. ET, on CBS

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Big West Tournament

First Round: March 13

Second Round: March 14

Semifinals: March 15

Championship Game: Saturday, March 16, 9:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN2

Location: The Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nevada

CAA Tournament

First Round: March 8

Second Round: March 9

Quarterfinals: March 10

Semifinals: March 11

Championship Game: Monday, March 12, 7:30 p.m. ET, on CBS Sports Network

Location: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Conference USA Tournament

First Round: March 12

Quarterfinals: March 13 and March 14

Semifinals: March 15

Championship Game: Saturday, March 16, 8:30 p.m. ET, on CBS Sports Network

Location: VBC Propst Arena, Huntsville, Alabama

Horizon League Tournament

First Round: March 5

Quarterfinals: March 7

Semifinals: March 11

Championship Game: Monday, March 12, 7 p.m. ET., on ESPN/ESPN2

Location: Early-round games at higher seeds, semifinals and championship game at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, Indiana

Ivy League Tournament

Semifinals: March 16

Championship Game: Sunday, March 17, 12 p.m. ET, on ESPN2

Location: Levien Gymnasium, Columbia University

MAAC Tournament

Opening Round: March 12

Quarterfinals: March 13 and March 14

Semifinals: March 15

Championship Game: Saturday, March 16, 7:30 p.m. ET, on ESPNU

Location: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey

MAC Tournament

Quarterfinals: March 14

Semifinals: March 15

Championship Game: Saturday, March 16, 7:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN2

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

MEAC Tournament

Quarterfinals: March 13 and March 14

Semifinals: March 15

Championship Game: Saturday, March 16, 1 p.m. ET, on ESPN2

Location: Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia

Missouri Valley Tournament

First Round: March 7

Quarterfinals: March 8

Semifinals: March 9

Championship Game: Sunday, March 10, 2 p.m. ET, on CBS

Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

Mountain West Tournament

Opening Round: March 13

Quarterfinals: March 14

Semifinals: March 15

Championship Game: Saturday, March 16, 6 p.m. ET, on CBS

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Northeast Tournament

Quarterfinals: March 6

Semifinals: March 9

Championship Game: Tuesday, March 12, 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN2

Location: All games are played at the higher-seed

Ohio Valley Tournament

First Round: March 6

Quarterfinals: March 7

Semifinals: March 8

Championship Game: Saturday, March 9, 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN2

Location: Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana

Pac-12 Tournament

First Round: March 13

Quarterfinals: March 14

Semifinals: March 15

Championship Game: Saturday, March 16, 9 p.m. ET, on FOX

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Patriot League Tournament

First Round: March 5

Quarterfinals: March 7

Semifinals: March 10

Championship Game: Wednesday, March 13, 7 p.m. ET, on CBS Sports Network

Location: All games are played at the higher-seed

SEC Tournament

First Round: March 13

Second Round: March 14

Quarterfinals: March 15

Semifinals: March 16

Championship Game: Sunday, March 17, 1 p.m. ET, on ESPN

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

Southern Tournament

Opening Round: March 8

Quarterfinals: March 9

Semifinals: March 10

Championship Game: Monday, March 11, 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN

Location: Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina

Southland Tournament

First Round: March 10

Second Round: March 11

Semifinals: March 12

Championship Game: Wednesday, March 13, 5 p.m. ET, on ESPN2

Location: Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWAC Tournament

Quarterfinals: March 13 and March 14

Semifinals; March 15

Championship Game: Saturday, March 16, 9:30 p.m. ET, on ESPNU

Location: Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama

Summit League Tournament

First Round: March 8

Quarterfinals: March 9 and March 10

Semifinals: March 11

Championship Game: Tuesday, March 12, 9:30 p.m. ET, on CBS Sports Network

Location: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sun Belt Tournament

First Round: March 5

Second Round: March 7

Quarterfinals: March 9

Semifinals: March 10

Championship Game: Monday, March 11, 6 p.m. ET, on ESPN2

Location: Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Florida

West Coast Tournament

First Round: March 7

Second Round: March 8

Quarterfinals: March 9

Semifinals: March 11

Championship Game: Tuesday, March 12, 9 p.m. ET, on ESPN

Location: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

WAC Tournament

First Round: March 13

Quarterfinals: March 14

Semifinals: March 15

Championship Game: Saturday, March 16, 11:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN2

Location: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada