College Basketball Crown tournament: Location, dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

The College Basketball Crown tournament is a new postseason tournament that will be open to teams that will not participate in the NCAA Tournament and will feature teams from the Big East, Big 12 and Big Ten. Two teams will qualify automatically for the tournament from each participating conference while the rest of the teams will be picked by a select committee.

The 16-team select tournament will take place at the T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

When does College Basketball Crown tournament start?

The new postseason tournament will start on March 31 and end on April 6.

How to watch College Basketball Crown tournament games?

The College Crown Basketball tournament will air on both Fox and FS1.

College Basketball Crown tournament schedule

A select committee will determine the schedule of the tournament once all the teams participating have been picked. Teams are already angling for invites, and during his postgame news conference after the Utah Utes lost 87-82 to the UCF Knights in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, forward Gabe Madsen lobbied for his team to be included in the College Basketball Crown tournament.

“Obviously, there’s a chance for us to play in the Fox Tournament, and so if we can keep playing I would love to keep doing that, but we’re not going to force anybody to keep playing,” Madsen said.

College Basketball Crown tournament tickets

Vivid Seats are the tournament's official ticket providers revealing on their website that tickets to the game will start retailing at $18.

Big 12 commissioner celebrates postseason tournament

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, outspoken Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark expressed his delight at partnering with the newest tournament in college basketball.

"It is the top two (Big 12 teams) that don't get into the tournament," Brett Yormark said. "We're excited to be part of The Crown. We think it's going to be a first-class opportunity for our student-athletes to showcase their talents. Fox is a wonderful partner of ours.

"They've been doing football with us for quite some time and next year they distribute basketball games for the first time in years. We're excited to be in the Fox family and I think their tournament's going to be off the charts. I will be in Vegas to kick things off."

The College Basketball Crown tournament will offer an alternative to the National Invitational Tournament, which was once the only solace for teams that did not qualify for the much-anticipated March Madness.

