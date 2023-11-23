College basketball games today: Schedule, time, streaming info for Thanksgiving games

College basketball is currently in its third week, and the NCAA has prepared a lot of games for Thanksgiving. While a big chunk of the country's attention is grabbed by the annual NFL Thanksgiving game, the NCAA is sure not to fall behind with both football and basketball.

While SEC fans are sure to tune in for the Egg Bowl later today, the majority of NCAA action today will come in the form of basketball. Let's take a look at today's schedule for men's and women's college basketball.

Men's college basketball games today: Thanksgiving

Game Time Channel Loyola vs. Boston College 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time CBS Sports Network Villanova vs. No. 14 North Carolina 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time ESPN Butler vs. No. 19 Florida Atlantic 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time ESPN2 Oklahoma vs. Iowa 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time Fox Sports 1 No. 8 Creighton vs. Colorado State 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time CBS Sports Network No. 20 Arkansas vs. Memphis 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time ESPN No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 21 Michigan State 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time Fox No. 23 USC vs. Seton Hall 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time Fox Sports 1 Iowa State vs. VCU 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time ESPN2 Stanford vs. Michigan 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time ESPN2 Boise State vs. Virginia Tech 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time ESPNU NC State vs. Vanderbilt 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time ESPN2 BYU vs. Arizona State 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time ESPN2

A majority of games will air through ESPN or ESPN2. Both channels can be streamed through the ESPN app. It is also available through Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

Women's college basketball games today: Thanksgiving

Game Time Channel West Virginia vs. George Washington 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time N/A Cincinnati vs. No. 3 Colorado 1:00 p.m Eastern Time ESPN+ TCU vs. UTEP 1:00 p.m Eastern Time N/A Massachusetts vs. Green Bay 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time FloHoops Appalachian State vs. Furman 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time N/A Bradley vs. Bethune-Cookman 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time N/A No. 22 Oklahoma vs. Princeton 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time FSW Jackson State vs. UCF 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time FloHoops Kentucky vs. No. 10 NC State 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time ESPN+ Nebraska vs. Lamar 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time N/A Georgia Tech vs. Creighton 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time FloHoops Campbell vs. Morgan State 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time N/A VCU vs. St. John's 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time FloHoops High Point vs. South Florida 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time ESPN+ No. 19 Tennessee vs. No. 21 Indiana 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time Fox Michigan State vs. James Madison 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time FloHoops Arizona State vs. No. 12 Texas 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time ESPN+ Sacred Heart vs. PR-Mayaguez 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time N/A Montana State vs. New Mexico 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time N/A

Some of the games will air through ESPN+. You can stream them through the ESPN app. ESPN+ is also available through Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

A majority of the games will air through FloHoops, a basketball-exclusive streaming service that costs $12.5 a month.

College basketball games to watch on Thanksgiving 2023

On the men's side, the best game will be the clash between the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats and the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans. The Spartans are looking to recover after falling several spots in this week's AP Poll, while Arizona is on the rise and chasing No. 1 Kansas. A potential upset could be the Memphis Tigers over the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks.

The best game on the women's side will be the clash between the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers. While it's not a clash between highly-ranked teams, it will surely be interesting.