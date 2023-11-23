College basketball games today: Schedule, time, streaming info for Thanksgiving games

College basketball is currently in its third week, and the NCAA has prepared a lot of games for Thanksgiving. While a big chunk of the country's attention is grabbed by the annual NFL Thanksgiving game, the NCAA is sure not to fall behind with both football and basketball.
While SEC fans are sure to tune in for the Egg Bowl later today, the majority of NCAA action today will come in the form of basketball. Let's take a look at today's schedule for men's and women's college basketball.
Men's college basketball games today: Thanksgiving
A majority of games will air through ESPN or ESPN2. Both channels can be streamed through the ESPN app. It is also available through Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.
Women's college basketball games today: Thanksgiving
Some of the games will air through ESPN+. You can stream them through the ESPN app. ESPN+ is also available through Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.
A majority of the games will air through FloHoops, a basketball-exclusive streaming service that costs $12.5 a month.
College basketball games to watch on Thanksgiving 2023
On the men's side, the best game will be the clash between the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats and the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans. The Spartans are looking to recover after falling several spots in this week's AP Poll, while Arizona is on the rise and chasing No. 1 Kansas. A potential upset could be the Memphis Tigers over the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks.
The best game on the women's side will be the clash between the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers. While it's not a clash between highly-ranked teams, it will surely be interesting.
How did Michael Jordan's gambling "habit" taint his image?