College Basketball

College basketball games today: Schedule, time, streaming info for Thanksgiving games

By Andrés Linares
Modified Nov 23, 2023 23:52 IST
College basketball is full of action this Thanksgiving
College basketball is full of action this Thanksgiving

College basketball is currently in its third week, and the NCAA has prepared a lot of games for Thanksgiving. While a big chunk of the country's attention is grabbed by the annual NFL Thanksgiving game, the NCAA is sure not to fall behind with both football and basketball.

youtube-cover

While SEC fans are sure to tune in for the Egg Bowl later today, the majority of NCAA action today will come in the form of basketball. Let's take a look at today's schedule for men's and women's college basketball.

Men's college basketball games today: Thanksgiving

Game TimeChannel
Loyola vs. Boston College1:30 p.m. Eastern TimeCBS Sports Network
Villanova vs. No. 14 North Carolina2:30 p.m. Eastern TimeESPN
Butler vs. No. 19 Florida Atlantic2:30 p.m. Eastern TimeESPN2
Oklahoma vs. Iowa3:00 p.m. Eastern TimeFox Sports 1
No. 8 Creighton vs. Colorado State4:00 p.m. Eastern TimeCBS Sports Network
No. 20 Arkansas vs. Memphis5:00 p.m. Eastern TimeESPN
No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 21 Michigan State4:00 p.m. Eastern TimeFox
No. 23 USC vs. Seton Hall
5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Fox Sports 1
Iowa State vs. VCU5:30 p.m. Eastern TimeESPN2
Stanford vs. Michigan7:30 p.m. Eastern TimeESPN2
Boise State vs. Virginia Tech8:00 p.m. Eastern TimeESPNU
NC State vs. Vanderbilt 10:00 p.m. Eastern TimeESPN2
BYU vs. Arizona State11:59 p.m. Eastern TimeESPN2

A majority of games will air through ESPN or ESPN2. Both channels can be streamed through the ESPN app. It is also available through Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

Women's college basketball games today: Thanksgiving

GameTime Channel
West Virginia vs. George Washington12:30 p.m. Eastern TimeN/A
Cincinnati vs. No. 3 Colorado1:00 p.m Eastern TimeESPN+
TCU vs. UTEP
1:00 p.m Eastern Time
N/A
Massachusetts vs. Green Bay1:30 p.m. Eastern Time FloHoops
Appalachian State vs. Furman1:30 p.m. Eastern TimeN/A
Bradley vs. Bethune-Cookman2:30 p.m. Eastern TimeN/A
No. 22 Oklahoma vs. Princeton3:00 p.m. Eastern TimeFSW
Jackson State vs. UCF3:00 p.m. Eastern TimeFloHoops
Kentucky vs. No. 10 NC State3:15 p.m. Eastern TimeESPN+
Nebraska vs. Lamar3:30 p.m. Eastern TimeN/A
Georgia Tech vs. Creighton4:00 p.m. Eastern TimeFloHoops
Campbell vs. Morgan State4:00 p.m. Eastern TimeN/A
VCU vs. St. John's 5:30 p.m. Eastern TimeFloHoops
High Point vs. South Florida6:45 p.m. Eastern TimeESPN+
No. 19 Tennessee vs. No. 21 Indiana6:00 p.m. Eastern TimeFox
Michigan State vs. James Madison6:30 p.m. Eastern TimeFloHoops
Arizona State vs. No. 12 Texas8:00 p.m. Eastern TimeESPN+
Sacred Heart vs. PR-Mayaguez9:00 p.m. Eastern TimeN/A
Montana State vs. New Mexico9:00 p.m. Eastern TimeN/A

Some of the games will air through ESPN+. You can stream them through the ESPN app. ESPN+ is also available through Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

A majority of the games will air through FloHoops, a basketball-exclusive streaming service that costs $12.5 a month.

College basketball games to watch on Thanksgiving 2023

On the men's side, the best game will be the clash between the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats and the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans. The Spartans are looking to recover after falling several spots in this week's AP Poll, while Arizona is on the rise and chasing No. 1 Kansas. A potential upset could be the Memphis Tigers over the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks.

The best game on the women's side will be the clash between the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers. While it's not a clash between highly-ranked teams, it will surely be interesting.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

How did Michael Jordan's gambling "habit" taint his image?

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...