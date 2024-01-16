College Basketball games today: TV channel, streaming options and more

The 2023-24 college basketball season is in full swing, and we have some exciting games in store for today. With nine matchups set to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 16, fans are in for a thrilling round.
Here's a look at all the college basketball fixtures for today, along with the TV schedule and live streaming for the games.
College Basketball Games today on Jan. 16
Tennessee vs. Florida
Today's first men's college basketball game will see the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (12-4) square off against the Florida Gators (11-5) at Thompson–Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The game will commence at 5 p.m. ET.
- Game: No. 6 Tennessee vs. Florida
- Stadium: Thompson–Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
- Start Time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming: Fubo TV
Indiana vs. Purdue
The Indiana Hoosiers (12-5) will take on the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (15-2) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The crunch contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.
- Game: Indiana vs. No. 2 Purdue
- Stadium: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
- Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: N/A
- Streaming: Peacock
Cincinnati vs. TCU
The Cincinnati Bearcats (12-4) will face the No. 19 TCU Horned Frogs (13-3) at Fifth Third Arena later on Tuesday. The college basketball game will commence at 6:30 p.m. ET.
- Game: Cincinnati vs No. 19 TCU
- Stadium: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
- Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: N/A
- Streaming: ESPN+
Kansas State vs. Baylor
The Kansas State Wildcats (12-4) will lock horns with the No. 9 Baylor Bears (14-2) at Fred Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. The highly-anticipated Big 12 matchup will begin at 8 p.m. ET.
- Game: Kansas State vs. No. 9 Baylor
- Stadium: Fred Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
- Start Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: N/A
- Streaming: ESPN+
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
The No. 21 Dayton Flyers (13-2) will take on the Saint Louis Billikens (8-8) in today's round of college basketball action. The matchup will be held at the University of Dayton Arena, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET.
- Game: No. 21 Dayton vs. Saint Louis
- Stadium: University of Dayton Arena in Ohio
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
- Start Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Streaming: Fubo TV
BYU vs Iowa State
The No. 20 BYU Cougars (13-3) will host the No. 24 Iowa State Cyclones (13-3) at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. The college basketball game will commence at 9 p.m. ET.
- Game: No. 20 BYU vs. No. 24 Iowa State
- Stadium: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
- Start Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: N/A
- Streaming: ESPN+
Penn State vs. Wisconsin
The Penn State Nittany Lions (8-9) will square off against the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (13-3) at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. The contest is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET.
- Game: Penn State vs. No. 11 Wisconsin
- Stadium: Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
- Start Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Streaming: Fubo TV
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-8) will host the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (14-2) at Gallagher-Iba Arena in today's college basketball slate. The contest will begin at 9 p.m. ET.
- Game: Oklahoma State vs. No. 3 Kansas
- Stadium: Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
- Start Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+ and Sling
New Mexico vs. Utah State
The New Mexico Lobos (14-3) will face the No. 16 Utah State Aggies (16-1) at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The final college basketball game on Tuesday's slate will begin at 10:30 p.m. ET.
- Game: New Mexico vs. No. 16 Utah State
- Stadium: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
- Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Streaming: Fubo TV