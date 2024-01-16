College Basketball games today: TV channel, streaming options and more

The 2023-24 college basketball season is in full swing, and we have some exciting games in store for today. With nine matchups set to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 16, fans are in for a thrilling round.

Here's a look at all the college basketball fixtures for today, along with the TV schedule and live streaming for the games.

College Basketball Games today on Jan. 16

Baylor Bears guard Raymond Dennis

Tennessee vs. Florida

Today's first men's college basketball game will see the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (12-4) square off against the Florida Gators (11-5) at Thompson–Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The game will commence at 5 p.m. ET.

: ESPN Streaming: Fubo TV

Indiana vs. Purdue

The Indiana Hoosiers (12-5) will take on the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (15-2) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The crunch contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

: N/A Streaming: Peacock

Cincinnati vs. TCU

The Cincinnati Bearcats (12-4) will face the No. 19 TCU Horned Frogs (13-3) at Fifth Third Arena later on Tuesday. The college basketball game will commence at 6:30 p.m. ET.

: N/A Streaming: ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Baylor

The Kansas State Wildcats (12-4) will lock horns with the No. 9 Baylor Bears (14-2) at Fred Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. The highly-anticipated Big 12 matchup will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

: N/A Streaming: ESPN+

Dayton vs. Saint Louis

The No. 21 Dayton Flyers (13-2) will take on the Saint Louis Billikens (8-8) in today's round of college basketball action. The matchup will be held at the University of Dayton Arena, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET.

: CBS Streaming: Fubo TV

BYU vs Iowa State

The No. 20 BYU Cougars (13-3) will host the No. 24 Iowa State Cyclones (13-3) at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. The college basketball game will commence at 9 p.m. ET.

: N/A Streaming: ESPN+

Penn State vs. Wisconsin

The Penn State Nittany Lions (8-9) will square off against the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (13-3) at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. The contest is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

: Big Ten Network Streaming: Fubo TV

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-8) will host the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (14-2) at Gallagher-Iba Arena in today's college basketball slate. The contest will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

: ESPN Streaming: ESPN+ and Sling

New Mexico vs. Utah State

The New Mexico Lobos (14-3) will face the No. 16 Utah State Aggies (16-1) at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The final college basketball game on Tuesday's slate will begin at 10:30 p.m. ET.

: Fox Sports 1 Streaming: Fubo TV