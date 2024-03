College basketball schedule today: TV channel, streaming options, and more

Saturday, March 16, features an intriguing slate of NCAA basketball matchups. Notably, it's the last round of games before March Madness begins.

Matchups today will feature 13 championship games, along with semifinals from other conferences. The games will also decide most of the seeding for the NCAA championship.

College basketball schedule for Saturday, March 16

Here's a look at all college basketball games today (Saturday, March 16), along with the TV schedule and live stream details:

UMass Lowell at Vermont (American East Tournament final)

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Arena: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Brown at Princeton (Ivy League Tournament semifinal)

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Arena: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Wisconsin at Purdue (Big Ten Tournament semifinal)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Arena: Target Center

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount

Mississippi State at Auburn (SEC Tournament semifinal)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Arena: Bridgestone Arena

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Delaware State at Howard (MEAC Tournament final)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Arena: Norfolk Scope Arena

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Saint Joseph's at VCU (Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinal)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Arena: Barclays Center

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount

Cornell at Yale (Ivy League Tournament semifinal)

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Arena: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Nebraska at Illinois (Big Ten final)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Arena: Target Center

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne (Atlantic 10 semifinal)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Arena: Barclays Center

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount

Texas A&M at Florida (SEC Tournament semifinal)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Arena: Bridgestone Arena

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Temple at Florida Atlantic (AAC Tournament semifinal)

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Arena: Dickies Arena

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Iowa State at Houston (Big 12 Tournament final)

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Arena: T-Mobile Center

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

New Mexico at San Diego State (Mountain West Tournament final)

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount

Marquette at UConn (Big East Tournament final)

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Arena: Madison Square Garden

TV: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo

Saint Peter's at Fairfield (MAAC Tournament final)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Kent State at Akron (MAC Tournament final)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Arena: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

NC State at North Carolina (ACC tournament final)

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Arena: Capital One Arena

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

UTEP at Western Kentucky (CUSA Tournament final)

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Arena: Propst Arena

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount

Oregon at Colorado (Pac 12 Tournament final)

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Arena: T-Mobile Arena

TV: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo

Texas Southern at Grambling (SWAC Tournament final)

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Arena: Bartow Arena

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Long Beach State at UC Davis (Big West Tournament final)

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Arena: Dollar Loan Center

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

UT Arlington at Grand Canyon (WAC Tournament final)

Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

Arena: Orleans Arena

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo