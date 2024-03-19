College basketball transfer portal 2024: Top 10 players who entered on Day 1

The college basketball transfer portal is wide open. On the opening day for portal entry, a host of college basketball players have placed their names in the portal.

For coaches looking to add talent to depleted rosters, it's time to start grabbing. Just a day into the transfer portal timeframe, here are the 10 top players who have entered the portal.

Top 10 players in the college basketball transfer portal 2024

Former Kentucky and California guard Devin Askew is a boom-or-bust type of transfer portal player.

10. Amari Williams, Drexel

A defensive standout, the six-foot-10 WIlliams averaged 7.0 rebounds per game and 1.8 blocked shots per game in four years at Drexel.

A reasonably good scorer (10.3 ppg for his career), he's going to be a one-year impact player for a team that needs a physical presence on the block.

9. Devin Askew, California

A highly touted guard who is no stranger to the transfer portal after starting his career at Kentucky, Askew can still play. A year ago, he averaged 15.5 ppg for California. This season, he has only played in six games. If he can stay healthy, he's an excellent point guard.

8. Keyon Menifield, Arkansas

Menifield was an outstanding freshman at Washington a season ago (10.0 ppg). He transferred to Arkansas and struggled to find a role on a mediocre team, playing just 14 games (but scoring 7.9 ppg). His third stop could be the right one for an explosion in production.

7. Kanan Carlyle, Stanford

Carlyle averaged 11.5 ppg for the Cardinal as a freshman. At six-foot-three, he's capable of playing a combo guard role. Given his three remaining years of eligibility, Carlyle would be an intriguing transfer portal addition for many power five programs.

6. Malik Dia, Belmont

The six-foot-nine Dia blossomed this season with Belmont. He led the Bruins in scoring and rebounding, finishing with 16.9 ppg and 5.8 rpg. Dia is also a 34% 3-point shooter, and his mix of athleticism and size would be attractive to transfer portal suitors.

5. Jacob Crews, UT-Martin

A six-foot-seven guard, Crews lit up the Ohio Valley Conference this season, putting up 19.1 ppg and grabbing 8.2 rpg.

As a 41% 3-point shooter, he has a bevy of offensive skills. He might be a bit weak defensively, but his ability to score makes him a very sought-after talent.

4. Dug McDaniel, Michigan

A two-year starter at point guard, McDaniel finished ninth in the Big Ten in scoring this year (16.3 ppg). In two seasons, McDaniel has amassed 717 points and 243 assists. At five-foot-11, he won't fit everywhere, but some school will nab an experienced veteran floor general.

3. Michael Ajayi, Pepperdine

The Waves are pumping tons of talent into the portal, and Ajayi might be the most intriguing prospect.

A JUCO transfer, Ajayi put up 17.2 ppg and shot 47% from the 3-point range. He also grabbed 9.9 rpg despite being just six-foot-seven. He's unfinished and will be a one-year player, but Ajayi is certainly intriguing.

2. Brandon Garrison, Oklahoma State

The six-foot-11 Garrison was a McDonald's All-American a year ago. At Oklahoma State, Garrison was a work in progress but showed potential (7.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg). High-profile centers don't grow on trees, and Garrison is a major standout in the portal.

1. Jevon Porter, Pepperdine

Porter is a six-foot-11 forward who can play down low or shoot the 3-pointer (16.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 30% 3-point shooting).

He's also the younger brother of NBA standout Michael Porter, Jr. Jevon Porter figures to be one of the top players who enters the portal and is the class of the day one group.

