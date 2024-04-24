College Basketball Transfer Portal: 5 Sleepers UConn should target 

After a successful championship-winning season, the UConn Huskies are in a tough position now as they could lose their entire starting five as the likes of Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton have exhausted their college eligibility.

Furthermore, Donovan Clingan, Alex Karaban and Stephon Castle have all declared for the 2024 NBA draft, with only Karaban maintaining college eligibility. With his return not confirmed, the Huskies cannot take any chances and must look to bring in talent that will help replicate this year's success.

While Michigan forward Tarris Reed Jr. is the latest transfer signee to UConn, here are a few more options they could look toward for next season.

Trending

5 sleeper transfers UConn should target

#1. Clifford Omoruyi

Like Spencer from last season, Omoruyi has just one college year left. He works best at the post, similar to Clingan, and is an excellent rim protector. Clifford Omoruyi averaged 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds in his final season at Rutgers.

The center is a willing passer and playmaker, so UConn's existing and incoming guards could use someone like him. He has earned Big Ten All-Defense twice and posted a career-high 2.9 blocks per game last season.

#2. Carey Booth

In his freshman season at Notre Dame, Booth averaged 6.4 ppg and 4.3 rpg. While he is not the best in offense (39.1%), the forward uses his 6-foot-10 vertical advantage to the use as he takes over defending the rim.

Carey Booth has the athleticism and ball-handling skills. If he manages to improve his shooting under Dan Hurley, Booth will easily draw attention to himself in the draft process in the future.

#3. Adou Thiero

The 6-foot-8 forward from Kentucky is the entire package as he can shoot from anywhere, defends the ball and creates shots for himself and his teammates.

In his sophomore season, Adou Thiero averaged 7.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 1.1 apg. Thiero's ball-handling is more extensive, attacking off of the catch and in transition.

#4. Garwey Dual

The freshman's potential knows no bounds, but for reasons unknown, he only averaged 3.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg and 1.9 apg. UConn's Dan Hurley is a well-known nurturer of talent and Dual could reap immensely by working with him.

Offense aside, Garwey Dual is an aggressive defender who can easily disrupt the game with his strength on and off the ball.

#5. Koby Brea

The fifth-year senior had an impressive season averaging 11.1 ppg and 3.8 apg while shooting 51.2%. He has received offers from other blue-blood schools as well, but if UConn could pursue him, Brea would make a great addition to the team.

He is a purely offensive player, as his undersized physique could pose challenges. However, UConn has enough talent to compensate for it.

Also Read: College Basketball Transfer Portal: 5 sleepers Duke should target

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here