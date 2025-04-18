College basketball transfer portal: Top 10 NCAAB stars yet to find a new team ft. RJ Luis

While the transfer portal rolls on, there are still plenty of outstanding players on the market. With new entries still trickling in, plenty of players are still hunting their next home. Several of those players have the process complicated by making an NBA Draft decision as well. Here's a quick rundown on the top 10 college basketball players still in the portal.

Top 10 college basketball players still in the portal

St. John's star RJ Luis will face a tough college decision unless he remains in the NBA Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

10. Kennard Davis, Southern Illinois

A sophomore star at Southern Illinois, Davis shouldn't be overlooked in the crowd of the portal. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 16.3 points and 4.9 boards per game last year. He shot 38% from 3-point range, was capable as a ball handler and will make an excellent three-level scoring wing for a power program in the near future. Davis has two years to play.

9. Alvaro Folgueiras, Robert Morris

A 6-foot-9 forward from Spain, two years at Robert Morris had made Folgueiras a minor star. Last year, he averaged 14.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. He knocked down 41% of his 3-point tries, handled the ball and was capable on defense. How high his ceiling is against top players remains to be seen, but Folgueiras looks like a good bet.

8. Xzayvier Brown, St. Joseph's

A 6-foot-2 point guard from Philadelphia, there's plenty to like in Brown's game. Last year, as a sophomore, he scored 17.6 points, grabbed 5.2 rebounds and dished out 4.3 assists per game. A 35% 3-point shooter, Brown also shot 90% from the foul line. He's an immediate impact guy running a power conference offense.

7. Derrion Reid, Alabama

A 6-foot-8 forward, Reid showed impressive upside in his season at Alabama. He averaged 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Reid's shooting touch needs to improve and he's still very raw, but his upside and three years of eligibility ahead makes Reid an interesting portal grab.

6. Rodney Rice, Maryland

Rice is a 6-foot-4 guard who came into the portal a year ago after playing just eight games at Virginia Tech. After a brilliant season at Maryland, he's back and better. At UM, Rice averaged 13.8 points per game and connected on 37% of his 3-point attempts. He was also an 81% foul shooter. Rice is a shooter and a scorer and another year's improvement could see his game really take off.

5. Andrej Stojakovic, California

The son of NBA legend Peja Stojakovic, Andrej spent a year at Stanford and a year at Cal. In his sophomore season, he averaged 17.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He was stuck being a volume scorer on a bad team, so his numbers aren't as good as his pure jumper. The 6-foot-7 Stojakvoic is a wing gunner and a good one.

4. Darrion Williams, Texas Tech

A junior at Texas Tech, Williams had a great season. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Williams was a 34% 3-point shooter and also knocked down 84% of his free throws. He's a capaable interior or perimeter scorer who is an experienced wing.

3. Ian Jackson, North Carolina

A freshman from UNC, Jackson found himself seeing less playing time as the year wound down. He still averaged 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Jackson shot 40% from 3-point range and was a five-star recruit as a prep player. He's got three years of eligibility but an explosive sophomore year could be all his next school gets from Jackson before he hits the NBA.

2. Jamir Watkins, Florida State

Watkins started out at VCU, but developed well at Florida State. This past season, he scored 18.4 points and grabbed 5.7 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-7 forward shot 32% from long range and fought valiently on a less-than-competitive Florida State team. He might end up staying in the NBA Draft, but if he comes back, watch for Watkins.

1. RJ Luis, St. John's

Luis spent a season at UMass and then moved on to St. John's for two more years. Luis averaged 18.2 points and grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game for the Red Storm. But a benching in the NCAA Tournament seemed to poison Luis's relationship with coach Rick Pitino. He's in the portal and NBA Draft. If he returns to college, he's an electric scorer who will elevate any program. Big "if" though.

What do you think of the portal talents who are still uncomitted? Share your take in our comments section!

