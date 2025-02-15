"College refs becoming NBA-fied": Fans support John Fanta's fiery tweet supporting Wisconsin's Kamari McGee's after his ejection vs. Purdue

Kamari McGee was ejected from the Wisconsin vs. Purdue basketball game in the first half. The guard had made contact with an opposing player while trying to make a shot.

Ad

There's since been uproar on social media about the unfair nature of the ejection. Hoops analyst John Fanta led the criticism posting on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"That's an absolutely ridiculous and wrongful ejection of Kamari McGee. He's trying to battle through a screen, and while there's contact, for that to get him tossed from the game is straight-up terrible."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans rallied behind, with one writing:

"College refs becoming NBA-fied. Ugh"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"John, I couldn’t agree more! TYPICAL Purdue—always benefiting from TERRIBLE officiating! TOTAL SHAME! But guess what? Last year, even the refs couldn’t save them from the GREATEST TEAM IN HISTORY! DOMINANT!," another said.

"These officials are ridiculous," a fan wrote.

However, some fans supported the referee's decision.

"We can all admit these big ten officials are terrible. However, that was a correct call. Not sure what your fuss is," a fan said.

Ad

"It’s not wrong tho. Also Terry Wyner (B10 Cordinator of officials) said a few weeks ago that a groin shot was an auto ejection. Don’t have to like it but the officials got it right based on what they are told to call," another fan added.

"It was the correct call, but it wasn’t worth it, since they called everything else for Wisc," one fan surmised

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What happened after Kamari McGee's ejection?

Following McGee's ejection, the Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Purdue Boilermakers by a 94-84 scoreline. The No. 16 ranked Badgers stepped up to defeat the No. 7 ranked Boilermakers in a game that could have ripple effects at the top of the standings.

This is the Badgers' fourth consecutive win, and they had to get it out of the mud after the ejection of a key bench piece, Kamari McGee. Replays showed that McGee was simply trying to guard Purdue's Braden Smith, but the officiating crew decided to hand him a Flagrant 2 call.

Ad

John Tonje was the key piece in the Badgers' win. The high-scoring guard racked up just 10 points in the first half but went off after the halftime break as he added 20 points. There was a point where the shifty guard scored 10 straight points in the second half. That gave the Badgers the lead for good, and they never looked back.

Kamari McGee and the Badgers' next game is on Tuesday when they play the Illinois Fighting Illini at home. They'll then have two more home games before traveling to face the Michigan State Spartans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here