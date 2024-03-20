Colorado vs Boise State Prediction, Odds & Picks for Mar. 20 - March Madness 2024

The First Four matchup on Wednesday at UD Arena promises an intense clash between two No. 10 seeds, the Colorado Buffaloes (24-10) and the Boise State Broncos (22-10).

With a spot in the Round of 64 against No. 7 Florida in the South Region at stake, both teams will be vying for a place in the NCAA Tournament.

Colorado comes into the tournament with a decent experience, having secured 11 previous March Madness wins.

In contrast, Boise State is seeking their first tournament victory in its third consecutive appearance. The disparity in tournament pedigree sets the stage for an intriguing battle.

Late-season surges propelled both teams to this First Four showdown. With high-stakes on the line, both programs will be aiming to extend their tournament runs.

Colorado vs Boise State Prediction

While neither Colorado nor Boise State emerged triumphant in their respective conference tournaments, their regular season journeys underscore the significant challenges they faced on the hardwood.

The Buffaloes' resilience shone through, as they secured the No. 3 seed in the highly competitive Pac-12, reaching the conference championship game before narrowly falling short.

Boise State, too, demonstrated their mettle throughout the Mountain West campaign, earning the No. 3 seed. Although their run ended in the quarterfinals against eventual champions New Mexico, the Broncos' consistency and ability to navigate a formidable conference slate cannot be understated.

With both teams having proven themselves against elite opposition during the regular season, their NCAA Tournament clash promises to be an intense battle. Their hard-earned pedigree suggests a tightly contested affair, where the margin for error will be razor-thin as they vie to advance in the Big Dance.

PREDICTION: In a clash of evenly matched adversaries, Colorado is favored to prevail over Boise State by the slimmest of margins, 74-73.

Colorado vs Boise State Betting Tips

#1: Colorado's Against the Spread (ATS) Record

- 16-17-1 overall

- 12-10-1 as favorites of 3 points or more

#2 Boise State's Against the Spread (ATS) Record

- 16-13-1 overall

- 4-3 as underdogs of 3 points or more

Colorado vs Boise State Odds

Colorado vs. Boise State spread: Colorado -2.5

Colorado vs. Boise State over/under: 141

Colorado vs. Boise State money line: Colorado -148, Boise State +124

Colorado vs Boise State Head-to-Head

This NCAA Tournament matchup will mark the first meeting between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Boise State Broncos men's basketball teams.

Where to watch Colorado vs Boise State?

Fans can tune in to truTV at 9:10 PM ET to witness the eagerly awaited clash between Colorado and Boise State.

Colorado vs Boise State Injuries

Colorado

Julian Hammond III: Out indefinitely (Knee)

RJ Smith: Out for season (Leg)

Boise State

No injuries