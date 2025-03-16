"Coolest thing ever": When Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore opened up about her first Final Four appearance vs LSU

Georgia Amoore has been an excellent addition to the Kentucky Wildcats this season. The point guard transferred to Kentucky in 2024 after playing four years at Virginia Tech.

Ad

In February 2024, just a few months before transferring to Kentucky, Amoore discussed the time she played her first Final Four game against LSU in 2023.

"Yeah, so we played a higher state, late, and we're in Seattle, so we're gonna change time zones three times," Amoore said to Hailey Jones in an episode of 'The Players' Tribune' (17:41). "We get on the flight early out to Dallas and we land, and there's a DJ and it's a shock. Like, I'm here to play, I wasn't expecting all this.

Ad

Trending

"And then we go to like some Nike bus and we get decked out in gear. It's just like so much, but it's the coolest thing ever. It's like the pinnacle of basketball. Like, being in it, I was just so flustered and overwhelmed that I wasn't really soaking it in. But after we lost and reflected on it, I was like that's the coolest thing I've done in my life."

Ad

Ad

In the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the Hokies made history when they made it to the Final Four for the first time in program history. However, in the semifinals, they lost 79-72 to the LSU Tigers, who eventually went on to win the national title.

Now, Amoore will be aiming to make a deep run in the postseason with Kentucky in this year's March Madness.

Georgia Amoore crowned ESPN's Transfer of the Year

Kentucky star Georgia Amoore - Source: Getty

Georgia Amoore was named ESPN's Transfer of the Year on Thursday. The Kentucky guard is averaging 19.1 points, 6.9 assists, a 2.2 assist-turnover ratio and 1.0 steals per game in her first year with the program.

Ad

The No. 4-seeded Wildcats lost to No.5-seeded Oklahoma in their opening game of the SEC Tournament. However, Kentucky is still on course to make the NCAA Tournament.

It will be interesting to see if Amoore and the Wildcats can string together a strong run in March Madness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here