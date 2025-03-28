Cooper Flagg buzzer beater vs Arizona in Sweet 16 leaves NCAA hoops fans in a frenzy: "I screamed so f**king loud"; "My glorious king" 

Cooper Flagg’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first half against Arizona in the Sweet 16 sent NCAA basketball fans into a frenzy. At the time of writing, Duke is ahead 58-47 with 16:25 left in the second half, keeping fans glued to the action.
The first half of Thursday’s showdown ended with a moment Blue Devils fans won’t soon forget. With just seconds left, Mason Gillis passed the ball to Flagg, who sprinted past halfcourt and launched a deep shot from nearly 30 feet. The ball ripped through the net as the buzzer sounded, giving Duke a 48-42 lead heading into halftime.
Flagg roared toward the crowd after his electrifying shot, igniting a wave of reactions online.
One fan on /Xwitter wrote:
“I screamed so fu***ng loud.”
“My glorious king,” another fan said.
“This was sick in person,” one fan added.
“Nobody on Arizona can guard him,” a fan said.
“Huge shot of momentum heading into half,” another fan wrote.
“One shining moment kind of shot. What a player,” one fan commented.
“Cooper needs to take this game over and score 40,” another fan said.
Cooper Flagg joins an elite group of NBA stars
Cooper Flagg, the projected top pick in the upcoming NBA draft, added another milestone to his already impressive resume. The Duke star won the Oscar Robertson Trophy as the nation’s player of the year, becoming only the fourth freshman to claim the honor.
He now joins an elite group featuring Zion Williamson (2019), Anthony Davis (2012) and Kevin Durant (2007) to do so. Of those three, only Davis capped his season with a national title.
Seth Curry, a Duke standout from 2010 to 2013 and now an NBA star, called Flagg “special” and “nasty.” He praised Flagg’s rare mix of skill and swagger in an interview with TMZ Sports.
Flagg’s numbers this season are nothing short of extraordinary: 18.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 4.2 apg, leading Duke in every major category. He’s also been a standout in March Madness, showcasing his all-around game in two tightly contested matchups.
