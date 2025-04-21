Cooper Flagg college career: Duke superstar's stats, accolades and more explored amid NBA Draft decision

Cooper Flagg's time as a Duke Blue Devil has come to a close. The freshman phenom announced on his Instagram on Monday that he will be entering his name into the 2025 NBA Draft.

All eyes have been on Flagg awaiting his decision about next season. The star forward is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft after a dominant frehsman season that saw him lead Duke to the Final Four during March Madness.

Here's everything you need to know about the young star before the draft on June 25.

Exploring Cooper Flagg's stats, accolades, and more amid NBA Draft decision

Cooper Flagg's stats

In his sole season at Duke, Flagg led the team in every major stat category. He put up 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Flagg is a solid two-way forward and aided the Blue Devils' defense with 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Of his 7.5 rebounds per game, 6.2 were defensive. He also excels in setting up shots, shooting 48.1% from the field this season, including 38.5% from three.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke - Source: Imagn

Cooper Flagg accolades

Flagg became well decorated this season. He came to Duke as the No. 1 recruit in his high school class and picked up a number of accolades as a freshman.

The forward's 12 ACC Rookie of the Week selections set a new conference record, and he became the only player in ACC history to sweep the weekly awards five times in one season. Flagg was named ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year and was also named to the All-ACC First Team, ACC All-Defensive Team and ACC All-Rookie Team.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke - Source: Imagn

The Duke star was also recognized on a national level. Flagg was a consensus First Team All-American by Sporting News, AP, NABC and USBWA. He was named both National Freshman of the Year and National Player of the Year.

What Cooper Flagg brings to the NBA

Flagg has became sought after as the No. 1 projected NBA Draft pick due to his versatiliy. He's a sizable, athletic forward able to contribute on both sides of the ball.

In his time at Duke, Flagg proved that he can score from anywhere on the court and set up shots for both himself and his teammates. He also demonstrated his defensive capabilities, showing that he can grab defensive rebounds and block shots.

Flagg has good speed and physicality and stat values that speak for themselves. His skill set should boost whatever team he is drafted by.

