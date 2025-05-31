Cooper Flagg, Liam McNeeley and more react as Tyrese Proctor shares snaps from work out sessions with CAA sports agency

Former Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor is making moves already ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft on June 25-26. On Thursday, May 29, it was reported by @caa_basketball on Instagram that the likes of Tyrese Proctor, his Duke running mate in Cooper Flagg, UConn Huskies' Liam McNeeley and more have joined the CAA Sports Agency as members of the Class of 2025.

On Friday, May 30, the 21-year-old Proctor shared snaps of him in workout sessions that are spearheaded by the CAA Sports Agency.

"🅿️," Proctor captioned.

Several members of Proctor's alma mater, both former and current, then reacted to the Australian native's dump post on Instagram.

Projected No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick and Duke one-and-done superstar Cooper Flagg then dropped a couple of crossed fingers emojis.

(image credits: @tyrese4proctor on Instagram)

Incoming sophomore Darren Harris also did the same, commenting his own set of crossed fingers emojis.

(image credits: @tyrese4proctor on Instagram)

"Yeah Rese," former Duke guard Sion James said.

(image credits: @tyrese4proctor on Instagram)

Other members of the CAA Sports Agency Class of 2025 also joined in to support Proctor in the comments.

"Proctor," UConn Huskies one-and-done star Liam McNeeley wrote with an emoji.

(image credits: @tyrese4proctor on Instagram)

"Too much aura on slide 9," former North Carolina Tarheels freshman standout Drake Powell claimed.

(image credits: @tyrese4proctor on Instagram)

"Reese and Don legendary," Michigan State Spartans star Jase Richardson posted.

(image credits: @tyrese4proctor on Instagram)

Proctor also got love from Alabama Crimson Tide sensation Labaron Philon, who recently withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA Draft to return to college basketball on Wednesday, May 28, through his social media accounts.

"Brudda," Philon shared with an emoji.

(image credits: @tyrese4proctor on Instagram)

In his three years of college basketball with coach Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils, Proctor averaged 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists en route to finishing his last year with them with an overall record of 35-4, including 19-1 during ACC play this year.

Per ESPN, Tyrese Proctor is projected to be selected with the 51st overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft

Per ESPN, Tyrese Proctor is expected to be selected in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft with the 51st overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers. Coach Ty Lue's Clippers own that pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves through the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks. The Timberwolves had to give the Clippers that pick as a part of their package to acquire Wendell Moore Jr.

If Proctor does find himself with the win-now mode Clippers, then the sharpshooter will be joining a Clippers team currently led by All-Stars James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. In the 2024-25 campaign, Los Angeles finished with an overall record of 50-32, good for fifth in the 2025 Western Conference, and went toe-to-toe with the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, losing in seven games, 4-3.

