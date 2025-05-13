“Cooper Flagg overrated af”: Fans react as Gilbert Arenas makes bold claim about Duke star in comparison with Victor Wembanyama

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas expressed a controversial opinion regarding the future of Duke standout Cooper Flagg, particularly in comparison to San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.
On Monday, Arenas wrote on Threads:
“If Cooper Flagg goes to Dallas, his legacy is already ahead of everyone else’s because he’ll start out winning ... unlike Wemby.”
Fans react as Arenas makes bold claim about Duke star in comparison with Wembanyama.
“Cooper Flagg overrated af. Yall better stop the hype train at the station,” a fan commented.
“AD can’t even stay healthy so that statement is false,” one fan commented.
“Well atleast, Wemby had to prove it himself,” another fan wrote.
“I think Wemby was a bad comparison,” one fan commented.
“He definitely staying. Coming off the Achilles tear no other team gonna give him the bag this offseason so he gonna accept his player option for 40m,” another fan wrote.
“He will be a starter with a chance to be rookie of the year,” one fan wrote.
Last year, appearing on his podcast "Gil's Arena," Arenas discussed Flagg's potential NBA career, casting a shadow of uncertainty.
"If I'm [Cooper Flagg] and Utah has the #1 pick, I need to Jayson Tatum this joint ... I don't know if I wanna be the #1 pick," Arenas said.
This insight prompted Arenas to question if Flagg should desire to be the first pick in the NBA draft, especially if a team like Utah had that selection. He advised that Flagg tackle the situation in the same way that Jayson Tatum handled his draft process, stressing the necessity to "Jayson Tatum this joint".
Arenas also contrasted Flagg's potential averages as a projected number one pick (15-8) with another prospect, "the Bailey kid at Rutgers averaging damn near 25".
Cooper Flagg is projected as the No. 1 pick
Cooper Flagg is projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, with the Dallas Mavericks widely expected to select him. He led Duke to a Final Four appearance and was named national player of the year.
Flagg has been mentioned alongside Victor Wembanyama, who averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and a league-best 3.6 blocks in his rookie season. Wembanyama won Rookie of the Year unanimously and has drawn projections as a long-term MVP candidate.
Online reactions to Flagg-Wembanyama comparisons generally point to Wembanyama's established production and rare physical profile, calling such comparisons premature.
