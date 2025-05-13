“Cooper Flagg overrated af”: Fans react as Gilbert Arenas makes bold claim about Duke star in comparison with Victor Wembanyama

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas expressed a controversial opinion regarding the future of Duke standout Cooper Flagg, particularly in comparison to San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

Ad

On Monday, Arenas wrote on Threads:

“If Cooper Flagg goes to Dallas, his legacy is already ahead of everyone else’s because he’ll start out winning ... unlike Wemby.”

Screenshot, via Thread

Fans react as Arenas makes bold claim about Duke star in comparison with Wembanyama.

Ad

Trending

“Cooper Flagg overrated af. Yall better stop the hype train at the station,” a fan commented.

“AD can’t even stay healthy so that statement is false,” one fan commented.

“Well atleast, Wemby had to prove it himself,” another fan wrote.

Screenshot, via Thread

“I think Wemby was a bad comparison,” one fan commented.

Ad

“He definitely staying. Coming off the Achilles tear no other team gonna give him the bag this offseason so he gonna accept his player option for 40m,” another fan wrote.

“He will be a starter with a chance to be rookie of the year,” one fan wrote.

Screenshot, via Thread

Last year, appearing on his podcast "Gil's Arena," Arenas discussed Flagg's potential NBA career, casting a shadow of uncertainty.

Ad

"If I'm [Cooper Flagg] and Utah has the #1 pick, I need to Jayson Tatum this joint ... I don't know if I wanna be the #1 pick," Arenas said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This insight prompted Arenas to question if Flagg should desire to be the first pick in the NBA draft, especially if a team like Utah had that selection. He advised that Flagg tackle the situation in the same way that Jayson Tatum handled his draft process, stressing the necessity to "Jayson Tatum this joint".

Arenas also contrasted Flagg's potential averages as a projected number one pick (15-8) with another prospect, "the Bailey kid at Rutgers averaging damn near 25".

Ad

Cooper Flagg is projected as the No. 1 pick

Cooper Flagg is projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, with the Dallas Mavericks widely expected to select him. He led Duke to a Final Four appearance and was named national player of the year.

Flagg has been mentioned alongside Victor Wembanyama, who averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and a league-best 3.6 blocks in his rookie season. Wembanyama won Rookie of the Year unanimously and has drawn projections as a long-term MVP candidate.

Online reactions to Flagg-Wembanyama comparisons generally point to Wembanyama's established production and rare physical profile, calling such comparisons premature.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here