Cooper Flagg reacts to encouraging words from mother as Duke bulldozes UNC: "It means everything"

Duke star Cooper Flagg was touched by his mother's encouraging words before the Blue Devils' game against rivals North Carolina on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-9 guard received a text message from his mother, Kelly, before the game which read:

"Go early and go often."

Flagg, who finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks in 38 minutes of action for the Jon Scheyer-coached team, was asked by ESPN's Jess Sims about it. Flagg told the courtside reporter that those were words of encouragement from his mother.

"It's just those words of confidence coming from my mom," Flagg said (0:55). "It means everything just to know, and she's thinking about me and just giving me that confidence going into a game."

Those simple words proved key to Flagg's great game in the ACC rivalry against North Carolina, who won 87-70.

Cooper Flagg was also asked about the hype surrounding the rivalry game. He was amazed by the atmosphere and noted that despite the outcome of the game, it still lived up to the hype.

Cooper Flagg gives props to teammate Kon Knueppel who dropped 22 against UNC

Cooper Flagg has proven to be a team player despite the buzz surrounding him as a future NBA No. 1 draft pick. He often praises his teammates who helps win games for the team.

Cooper Flagg showed that side of him after the rivalry game against North Carolina, as he praised small forward Kon Knueppel, who came up with 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-4 from the 3-point line.

"Kon has been exceptional to play with ever since day one," Flagg said (0:21). "We've been building our connection ever since the summer so it's just been a blast to play with him."

Knueppel, who also came up with five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block, appreciated Flagg's statement and responded with positive words for his teammate.

"I mean Coop just makes all of us better," the 6-foot-7 forward said (0:28). "He's our closer for sure."

Duke averted a Saturday night of college basketball upsets, storming past North Carolina by 17 points. The Blue Devils scored 16 unanswered points in the first half to turn a 7-6 lead into a 23-6 advantage at the 13:16 mark of the first half.

They relentlessly manhandled the gun-shy Tar Heels in the first 20 minutes before coasting to their 19th win in 21 games and keeping their 11-0 mark in the ACC intact.

