Hoops analyst claims Cooper Flagg’s Duke might be the best team in the country after Auburn star Johni Broome’s injury 

Johni Broome's lower-ankle injury might cost Auburn the title of the best team in the country. The Cooper Flagg-led Duke Blue Devils could soon take it from the Tigers, according to a college basketball analyst.

Ad

On the "Field of 68: After Dark" podcast released on Monday, host Rob Dauster said that he was already considering placing Duke as the nation's top team, even before Broome sustained his injury against South Carolina on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

Dauster believes that the combination of Cooper Flagg, Maliq Brown, Kon Kneuppel, Sion James and Tyrese Proctor forms the best offensive unit in the nation, thanks to their size and ability to guard all positions effectively.

"With him (Brown) healthy, they look like the best offensive team in the sport," Dauster said (4:10).

"When they take out their seven-foot rim protector Khaman Maluach and then they go with Maliq Brown at the five with Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel (in the forward position) and Tyrese Proctor and Sion James (as guards), all of a sudden you got four or five dudes that are all between 6-foot-6 and 6-9 and can guard point guards and five men effectively"

Ad

On Saturday, Cooper Flagg tallied a career-high 42 points alongside six rebounds, seven assists and one steal to lead the No. 4-ranked Duke past Notre Dame 86-78. While the Blue Devils celebrated the big win over the Fighting Irish, Auburn had to pray Johni Broome's ankle sprain wasn't too bad.

Broome's MRI results ruled out the need for surgery, but he will miss at least two games. However, no timeline has been provided for how long the versatile 6-10 star will be sidelined.

Ad

Cooper Flagg's surge is key to Duke's sudden rise in 2024-25 season, says sportswriter

In the same podcast, Sports Illustrated writer Kevin Sweeney echoed Rob Dauster's comment about Duke, describing the Blue Devils as dominant and complete in this period. He expects them to sustain their excellent form during conference play.

Sweeney also pointed out that Cooper Flagg has taken his game to another level and he's getting comfortable with collegiate-level competition. He also said that Flagg is the KenPom MVP in four consecutive games that the Blue Devils won.

Ad

"It's absolutely insane what he's doing, and he's getting better as the season goes on. He is absolutely taking over college basketball right now and it's exciting to watch," Sweeney said (5:13).

However, he warned the Blue Devils' easier conference schedule could work against them in the latter part of the season. Sweeney then compared the ACC schedule to the loaded SEC game lineup, where teams like Tennessee and Auburn will be battle-ready by the time March Madness arrives.

Ad

Nevertheless, Sweeney expects Duke to find solutions to the lack of competition it's currently facing in the ACC.

Will Duke sweep through ACC regular-season play with a star-studded freshman lineup led by Cooper Flagg? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here