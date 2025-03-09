Cooper Flagg's mom trash talking UNC after Duke star's thunderous dunk sends fans in a frenzy: "Watched Draymond highlights before the game"

College basketball fans reacted to what Cooper Flagg's mother had to say about her son's dunk against North Carolina. Duke superstar Flagg skied high for a slam in the final seconds of the game to put the exclamation point in the Blue Devils' 82-69 win over the Tar Heels on Saturday night.

Kelly Flagg, a former basketball player, was in awe with the two-handed slam her boy Cooper made with 1:31 left in the game and she wasn't able to hold back her emotions, saying an NSFW comment that was caught on live television.

"On his f****** head," Kelly Flagg said on the stands with his husband Ralph, gesturing her hand on her head to show how high the dunk was.

Fans reacted to what Mama Flagg had to say about the highlight reel jam, with one college basketball enthusiast assuming that Kelly watched some highlights of veteran Golden State small forward Draymond Green.

"Mama knows how to talk trash, she watched draymond highlights before the game 💀," one fan reacted on the post.

An apparent mother of a basketball player also reacted on the post, indicating that she could have a similar reaction when her son makes such awe-inspiring move.

"All us basketball moms feeling seen right now 😂," she said.

Another fan loved the energy of Cooper Flagg's mom.

"It wasn't on anyone's head tho, but love the energy 🤣🤣🤣," he noted.

Fans claimed how Kelly Flagg knew basketball being a former baller herself.

"Mom knows ball," one fan wrote.

"Gotta love the spirit 💯 ," another user added.

"Cool mom," a college hoops fan onoted.

"Yeaaaa 😂😂💯💯💯," the fan opined.

"😂😂love this," a user added.

"everyone need a supportive mother," a fan wrote.

Cooper Flagg bucked foul trouble and finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four blocks in 29 minutes to help Duke sweep the season series with their archrivals and sealed the ACC regular season title.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer hails Caleb Foster and Maliq Brown for stepping up amid Cooper Flagg's benching

Duke coach Jon Scheyer praised Caleb Foster and Maliq Brown for stepping up after Cooper Flagg was hobbled with foul trouble that led to his premature benching.

"Each game this year somebody else has stepped up. It's been like we have a team where all 11 scholarship players that we've recruited to play have won us games in different moments," Scheyer said (0:42)

"So for Caleb and he doesn't play last game and he came back with a big time attitude really attacked practice the last couple days. The pressure was bothering us and because of how he responded and practice, I just had a lot of confidence to put him in," he added (1:00).

Scheyer then hailed Brown for his fearless attitude in shooting 3-pointers when he's open. He felt he's blessed with a versatile team that anyone could step up when called to play. Foster played nine minutes and contributed two points, one rebound, one assist and one block.

Duke will now await its opponent in the ACC Tournament which starts on Tuesday in Charlotte. The Blue Devils will begin play as the no. 1 seed in Thursday's quarterfinals.

