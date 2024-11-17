Cooper Flagg Stats Today: How many points did Duke star score against Wofford?

Cooper Flagg provided all-around numbers for Duke in its 86-35 conquest of Wofford at the Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Flagg finished with eight points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 28 minutes for the Blue Devils, who bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to Kentucky.

Flagg is coming off a season-high, 26-point outburst against the Wildcats. His all-around production against the Terriers showed an underrated facet of his game. He could spot open teammates for an easy score and pull off some defensive stops when needed.

The 6-foot-9 forward was active on the defensive end early in the game, grabbing two defensive rebounds and swiping a ball that led to a 3-pointer by Kon Knueppel. Flagg found an open Caleb Foster, who shot another three to hand Duke a 19-5 lead.

He recorded his third assist on a pass to the debuting Patrick Ngongba. The Maine native scored his first points on a 3-point play at the 7:07 mark of the first half. Cooper Flagg would score his fifth point on a jumper with 42 seconds remaining, giving Duke a 51-12 lead.

In the second half, Flagg dished off to Foster for a 3-point basket before sending another pass to Knueppel for another triple. He recorded his sixth assist when he found Foster again for a 3-pointer with 7:45 left.

Cooper Flagg placed an exclamation point to his good all-around outing with a 3-pointer that handed Duke a 77-26 lead. Jon Scheyer rested his starters in the 5:41 mark of the second half, ending Flagg's streak of double-digit scoring games to three.

Here are Flagg's final stats for the game.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT TO PF Cooper Flagg 28 8 9 6 3 2 3-8 1-5 1-1 3 2

Blue Devils vs Terriers game recap: Duke bounces back with statement win over Wofford

Duke returned from a tough loss to Kentucky, venting their frustration on a hapless Wofford squad. The No.6-ranked Blue Devils surged to a 51-14 lead and never looked back in a 51-point conquest that handed the Jon Scheyer-coached squad its third win in four games.

Four players scored in double digits for Duke, led by Tyrese Proctor, who scored 15 points. Isaiah Evans contributed 14 points while Caleb Foster and Khaman Maluach added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

It was the most lopsided win of the 2024-25 college basketball season for the Blue Devils, who improved to 3-1. Duke, who led by 51 points, allowed the fewest points since 1960.

The five-time national champions shot 48.4% from the field, including 42.1% from the 3-point line. They dominated the rebounding department, 43-24, assists (24-9), steals (11-7) and blocks (3-0).

Duke visit No. 9 Arizona on Friday 10:30 p.m. ET at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats are coming off a 103-88 loss to Wisconsin on Friday.

