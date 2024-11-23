Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight - How did Duke star fare vs Arizona? (Nov 22)

Cooper Flagg filled up that stats sheet on Friday night, leading No. 12 Duke to an impressive 69-55 win over No. 17 Arizona in a Top 25 nonconference showdown at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Flagg, the No. 1-ranked freshman in the Class of 2024, tallied 24 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 38 minutes of action for the Blue Devils, who improved to 4-1.

The 6-foot-9 guard/forward was all business early in the game, scoring five of Duke's first seven points, including a triple that tied the game at seven apiece. The Jon Scheyer-coached team would take the lead at 13-10 following Tyrese Proctor's consecutive 3-point baskets from Flagg's passes.

Flagg would score his sixth point on a free throw and found Khaman Maluach open for a 3-pointer that handed the Blue Devils a 21-16 advantage at the 8:42 mark of the first half. He'd make a layup for his eighth point with 2:37 left and Duke rode on to a 34-27 advantage at the half.

The second half would be special for the 17-year-old, who exploded for 16 points to keep the Blue Devils afloat and secure their first win against a Top 25 team this season. He approached double figures with a jumper and followed it up with a highlight reel dunk that gave Duke a 47-33 lead at the 12:31 mark of the second half.

The dunk sparked his own mini-run where he scored 10 straight points to help Duke keep Arizona at bay in the middle part of the half. He'd score his next four points on consecutive jumpers, giving the Blue Devils a comfortable 66-55 edge with 1:19 left in the game.

Here are Cooper Flagg's stats in Duke's win over Arizona:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Cooper Flagg 38 24 6 3 1 2 10-22 2-5 2-4 4 4

Blue Devils vs Wildcats Game Recap: Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel lift Duke to an emphatic win over Arizona

Five-star freshmen Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel combined for more than half of Duke's total points, carrying the Blue Devils to an emphatic 69-55 victory over the Arizona Wildcats on Friday in Tucson, Arizona.

Flagg and Knueppel shone brightly in offense, scoring 24 and 13 points, respectively, as the Blue Devils relied on the duo to hold off the Wildcats' late rally and secure their fourth win in five games.

Khaman Maluach, Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster each added eight points for Duke, which shot 42.6% from the field, including 36% from the 3-point line. The Blue Devils ruled the rebounding department (43-30) and capitalized on Arizona's 15 turnovers, scoring 19 points off their errors.

Jaden Bradley led the Wildcats' offense with 18 points, three assists and five steals while KJ Lewis added 12.

The victory was a confidence booster for Duke going to its big clash against No. 1 seed Kansas on Tuesday night at the T-Mobile Arena.

What can you say about Cooper Flagg's performance against Arizona? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

