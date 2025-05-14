Cooper Flagg vs Anthony Davis college stats - Comparing Duke and Kentucky forwards’ early careers

With Cooper Flagg all but locked in as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the top-pick comparisons inevitable begin. The Dallas Mavericks (assuming they do pick Flagg) would certainly prefer Flagg to be more like Tim Duncan or LeBron James than Andrea Bargnani or Anthony Bennett. One point of comparison could be fellow one-and-done star Anthony Davis.

Davis and Flagg are likely to be teammates next year with the Mavericks. Considering all facets, here's a quick comparison of the two top picks in the earliest days of their pro careers.

Cooper Flagg vs. Anthony Davis Comparison

John Calipari coached Davis in his one season at Kentucky. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Pre-season Hype

Both were top players in the vast majority of recruiting rankings. Notably, Flagg was picked the consensus No. 1 overall player in the nation in 247sports's annual rankings. Flagg held off the Rutgers duo of Ace Bailey (2nd) and Dylan Harper (3rd) and his own Duke counterpart Khaman Maluach (4th) to nab the honor.

Davis was likewise 247's No. 1 player. He finished ahead of Duke's Austin Rivers, his own Kentucky teammate Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and Baylor's Quincy Miller. Davis's ranking was somewhat surprising as he was a late bloomer who was just 6-foot-2 midway through high school.

Stats Comparison

Flagg avoided any major injuries or issues, playing in 37 games. He did sprain his ankle in Duke's first ACC Tournament game against Georgia Tech and then sat out the rest of the ACC Tournament, but that was the only action that Flagg missed. On the court, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He shot 48% overall, 39% from 3-point range and 84% from the foul line.

Davis was still developing on the offensive end of the floor. In his 40 games, Davis averaged 14.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, as well as a whopping 4.7 blocked shots per game. Davis shot 62% and 71% from the foul line. Still developing an outside game, Davis shot 3-for-20 from 3-point range.

Team Success

Here's Davis's big advantage. His 38-2 Kentucky team won the NCAA title, besting Lousiville and Kansas in the Final Four to claim the school's eighth national title. Of course, last season, Duke was 35-4, but fell in the national semifinals to Houston, 70-67.

Draft Situation

Davis was picked by New Orleans, mired in a losing string at the time. After two more losing seasons, Davis and the Pelicans made the playoffs, although ultimately, it wasn't until he moved on to the LA Laker that Davis won a title.

Flagg's situation in Dallas looks pretty good, in large part because the team has a fairly talented roster, including Davis. Time will tell how the two will fare once they join forces.

What's your take on Flagg's comparison with Anthony Davis? Share your take below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

