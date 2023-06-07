Could Cameron Boozer join Bronny James at USC? Evaluating the teams linked to the No.1 player in the 2025 class

Cameron Boozer has attracted the attention of college basketball programs across the country with his electrifying performances. The 15-year-old son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer is ranked the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class.

The power forward is in his sophomore year at Christopher Columbus High School in Westchester, Florida. He's already establishing the benchmark for all prospects in his recruiting class.

Jamie Shaw @JamieShaw5



on3.com/db/cameron-boo… No. 1 ranked ‘25 Cameron Boozer has been consistently productive at a high rate at USA Basketball u16 Training Camp No. 1 ranked ‘25 Cameron Boozer has been consistently productive at a high rate at USA Basketball u16 Training Campon3.com/db/cameron-boo… https://t.co/NiXNh5A9fI

The influence of Bronny James' commitment has benefited the Trojans massively since he committed last month. LeBron James’ son has attracted many prospects to the program, and Boozer could join the growing list.

However, there's little chance Bronny will be around at USC during the 2025-26 season when Boozer is expected to come in. Bronny James has his eye set on the professional stage and is expected to declare for the 2024 NBA draft when he becomes eligible. James and Boozer, obviously, might never get to play together.

The USC Trojans haven't offered the power forward yet, but that could be in the works. However, Duke poses a great threat to the possibility of Boozer ending up in Los Angeles. The Blue Devils are seen as the favorite to land the youngster.

Cayden Boozer, the twin brother of Cameron Boozer, has also caught the attention of Duke basketball. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 190 pounds, Cayden is a versatile combo guard. Despite his recent jump in the composite ranking to No. 27, he maintains a four-star status.

It is worth noting that their father is a former national champion with the Blue Devils. Also, Cameron's name is a tribute to the renowned Cameron Indoor Stadium, which holds significant importance for Duke basketball and its fans. This gives the program some edge.

Which other colleges are interested in Cameron Boozer?

Cameron Boozer has made it clear that he will be making his way to college after his high school career. This obviously ends the hope of teams like the G League Ignite or any other professional team that might aim to recruit him.

Aside from Duke, a number of other top programs have already registered their interest in securing Boozer's commitment. More programs are expected to join the line as he approaches his junior year.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound five-star player has garnered interest from six other colleges, all of which have extended offers: Arkansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Miami, Michigan and most recently North Carolina.

Cameron Boozer averaged 21.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 blocks per game to lead his team to a state championship.

Poll : 0 votes