Could NCAA committee approve March Madness expansion? Exploring the possibility of additional Men's college basketball 

March Madness is one of the biggest sporting events in the calendar year, but it could look different in the future.

March Madness has always featured the play-in game and then the 64-team bracket, although 68 teams make the tournament with the play-in games. However, recent reports have stated that the NCAA could be looking to expand the field.

As of right now, no deal has been reached to expand, but what might that look like?

March Madness expansion

Recently, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved recommendations by the DI transformation committee that included allowing one-quarter of teams in bigger sports to compete in championship events. That means, March Madness could expand to 90 teams, which would completely change the bracket.

However, as of right now, no deal for expansion has been reached and the NCAA wants to look further into it.

Will March Madness expand?

“The committee must be good stewards for the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. “They are committed to doing their due diligence looking at a few different models to make an informed decision that’s in the best interests of the championship, and that may very well include deciding against expansion"

"The committee and staff will continue studying options and gathering feedback from various constituents. Whether the tournament expands or not remains to be seen.”

According to some reports, many people on the Board of Directors believe the 68-team field and three weekends of play are ideal and will bring the most viewership to the March Madness tournament.

The concern of expanding and allowing 90 teams in would be the fact that there would likely be plenty of blowouts and some games may not garner all that much interest.

However, the NCAA will continue to look into the possibility of expanding the field for March Madness, which has not been done since 2011.

The last time the tournament expanded was before the 2011 championship when the field went from 65 to 68 teams. In 2001, the tournament went from 64 to 65 teams, marking the first time the field had expanded since it went from 53 to 64 in 1985.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : Would you like to see March Madness expand its field? Yes No 0 votes