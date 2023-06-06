The saga of troubled Memphis five-star recruit Mikey Williams continues. The troubles for the young basketball sensation extend off the court as he faces five charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

While the legal process continues, some companies who signed Mikey Williams to endorsement deals may have cold feet. Some companies have a stronger stance than others, while some allow the legal process to work itself out before they make their final decision.

Williams isn't just a superstar on the court but a social media superstar off the court. When asked for comment, Memphis administration and basketball coaching staff remain quiet. It remains unclear when we will see Williams on the basketball court again. In the meantime, let's dive into what companies choose to do, including whether Puma will pull their endorsement deal with Mikey Williams.

LaceClips Pulls Their Offer

Williams and LaceClips were on troubled waters before the gun charges. Williams blew off several important dates he was supposed to meet and wasn't holding up to his part of the bargain. The relationship was already rocky, and the gun charges were the straw that broke the camel's back. LaceClips officially terminated their relationship with Williams. Would other businesses follow?

Other Businesses Holding Firm

As mentioned earlier, much of the appeal of Mikey Williams isn't what he does on the court but off of it. Williams has six-million followers on social media, including 3.8 million on Instagram. The attraction Williams has off the court and the following are why he is getting signed to massive NIL deals.

Mikey Williams had a NIL deal with CashApp, which expired in 2022. Williams signed a NIL deal with I Got It, but his status with the company is not known currently. The company has not said a word about their spokesperson since his arrest. The elephant in the room remains: Could PUMA pull their endorsement deal?

PUMA's Deal with Mikey Williams

William's deal with Puma isn't just another shoe deal; this deal is unique. William's deal with Puma is big because no other high school athlete has a deal with a global footwear brand. Puma's approach was to handle the prep superstar like he was already a professional athlete.

Roughly $50,000 per year are the initial estimates for what Puma pays Williams. If Williams becomes a collegiate superstar, the investment could pay off handsomely. The social media presence matters, but if he doesn't have the game to match, eventually, fans will cool.

As for now, Puma has not dropped Williams. The shoe giant isn't exactly standing behind Williams as they have taken the "no comment" approach. As the legal process continues, Puma may have to pull their endorsement deal, but nothing is final.

Poll : Will Puma pull their NIL deal with Mikey Williams? Yes No 0 votes