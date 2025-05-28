Creighton basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

Greg McDermott's Creighton Blue Jays have had a busy offseason and figure to feature a vastly retooled team when they take the court in 2025-26. Creighton had some substantial losses due to graduation, but also saw some players opt out in the portal. But an impressive incoming portal class leaves Creighton more or less reloaded. Here's a rundown on the Blue Jays.

Creighton basketball season preview for 2025-26

Iowa shooter Josh Dix was another significant addition for the Blue Jays via the portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Startling Lineup

Guard: Nik Graves

A transfer from Charlotte, Graves averaged 17.5 points and 4.3 boards per game last season. The 6-foot-3 guard is a capable veteran point guard who improved every season of his three years at Charlotte. Graves is a 32.8% 3-point shooter who has also shot 77.5% for his career at the foul line. His 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover rate last season is a promising sign.

Guard: Josh Dix

A pure perimeter shooter, the 6-foot-5 Dix stood out at Iowa over the past three seasons. Last year, he averaged 14.4 points per game and shot 42.2% from 3-point range, which is consistent with his career shooting rate. Dix is also an 79.8% career foul shooter. He was one of the top shooting guards in the portal and was a massive find for Creighton.

Guard: Blake Harper

One of the more intriguing additions in the portal, Harper, came over from Howard. A pure wing, he averaged 19.5 points and 6.2 boards per game as a freshman. Harper shot 40.4% from 3-point range and was the MEAC Player of the Year. Yes, the Big East will be a jump in competition, but the 6-foot-5 Harper was simply too promising to pass up, particularly with three years left.

Forward: Jackson McAndrew

The 6-foot-10 McAndrew played well last year as a freshman starter on the Blue Jay roster. He averaged 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Despite his height, McAndrew took most of his shots from 3-point range, knocking down 35.4% from long range. It'll be interesting to see if having a better and more diverse group of guards changes McAndrew's game this year.

Center: Owen Freeman

The 6-foot-10 Freeman comes in from Iowa to fill the large shoes of Ryan Kalkbrenner. Freeman averaged 16.7 points and 6.7 boards per game in a sophomore season that was shortened by injury. Freeman also shot 63.8% last year, so he's a team-first guy. Nabbing a Big Ten standout in the portal was a big get for the Blue Jays.

Rotation Players

There's plenty of other talent here. Incoming Miami guard Austin Swartz was a top 50 recruit heading into last season and could end up stealing one of those starting guard slots. Returning forwards Jasen Green (4.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg) and Issac Traudt (4.6 ppg) figure to see meaningful action as well. Freshman wing recruit Hudson Greer figures to work his way into the rotation as well.

Impact Players

Graves and Freeman feel like the two most significant players, just because they fill the two biggest roles that needed replacing. Steven Ashworth and Ryan Kalkbrenner were great players at Creighton, and while Graves and Freeman aren't exactly the same, they are certainly quality additions who can keep Creighton from falling off terribly.

What do you think of Creighton's squad? Share your take below in our comments section!

