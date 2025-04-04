Creighton transfer portal tracker: Full list of Bluejays set to leave ft. Pop Issacs

The Creighton men’s basketball team is undergoing a massive roster change through the transfer portal. While the Bluejays remain a strong presence in the Big East, they are making adjustments by both losing and adding key players.

One of their recent additions includes former Iowa Hawkeyes forward Owen Freeman, the 2023-24 Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Freeman, a 6-foot-10 forward who averaged 16.7 ppg and 6.7 rpg in 19 starts before a finger injury sidelined him for the final two months.

With several players entering and exiting the team, here’s a closer look at Creighton’s transfer portal activity.

Creighton players transfer portal tracker:

Pop Isaacs

Pop Isaacs transferred to Creighton ahead of the 2024-25 season, and made an impact by averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Isaacs showcased his talent during the 2023-24 season by earning All-Big 12 honors. His junior season was cut short due to an unfortunate hip injury, limiting him to just eight games. However, with eligibility remaining, the guard could still have two more seasons to play in college.

Mason Miller

Mason Miller, a 6-foot-9 forward, played a key role in Creighton’s rotation, however he signs with Murray State Racer men’s basketball, coach Ryan Miller announced the signing.

"We are very excited to have Mason join us at Murray State," said Coach Miller via official release. "Mason is family, but more than that, he was an outstanding student-athlete at Creighton and it made sense that he joins our team in Murray. Mason is an outstanding shooter and will be a great teammate."

In the 2024-25 season, Miller recorded a season total of 35 points, 15 assists, 51 rebounds, four steals and a block. He spent three seasons with the Bluejays and was a regular off the bench this past year, starting only four of the team’s 32 games.

During that 2023-24 season, Miller averaged 5.6 pgp and 3.3 rpg while shooting an impressive 45.4% from three-point range.

Fred King transfers to Murray State

Fred King, who is a senior transfer from Creighton, spent three seasons with the Bluejays, serving as a backup to two-time All-American center Ryan Kalkbrenner.

In the 2024-25 season, King averaged 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.1 assists with a field goal percentage of 66.7.

