The Seton Hall Pirates and the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays are getting ready to battle it out tonight, but the injury report will tell us how this game can wind up. Let's dive deeper into the injury report and discuss what we need to know about this game.

Creighton vs Seton Hall injury report

Elijah Hutchins-Everett, Seton Hall

Junior center Elijah Hutchins-Everett suffered a concussion early in the regular season and missed a handful of games. He has become 100 percent healthy and has not shown any concussion-like symptoms that forced him to miss games.

Hutchins-Everett has been doing decently well statistically, averaging 3.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks in 13.5 minutes per game. He's shooting 51.0% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range and 80.0% from the charity stripe.

Creighton vs Seton Hall starting lineups

Seton Hall Pirates

The Seton Hall Pirates have an interesting lineup that likes to play on the perimeter. Their lineup orchestrates their style of play as the Pirates have four guards and one center. Below is the expected starting lineup for Seton Hall.

Guard Al-Amir Dawes

Guard Dylan Addae-Wusu

Guard Kadary Richmond

Guard Dre Davis

Center Jaden Bediako

Creighton Bluejays

The Creighton Bluejays love to push the pace throughout the season. With a three-guard, one forward and one center lineup, below is the projected starting lineup for the team.

Guard Trey Alexander

Guard Baylor Scheierman

Guard Steven Ashworth

Forward Mason Miller

Center Ryan Kalkbrenner

Who will win tonight's game?

The Seton Hall Pirates are formidable opponents going up against the 12th-ranked Creighton Bluejays. This game smells like an upset, at least on the spread as these teams are both doing well and Seton Hall is ahead in the Big East Conference standings.

The Bluejays were just upset last time out against St. John's and the Pirates should take from that gameplan to knock down the Bluejays a bit.

Expect the Seton Hall Pirates to cover the spread on the road.