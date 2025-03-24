Dan Hurley drops the F-bomb multiple times as Florida stuns defending champions UConn in March Madness

An emotional Dan Hurley dropped some F-bombs after UConn lost to Florida 77-75 in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sunday.

Hurley was visibly exhausted and emotionally wrecked after the Huskies' bid to win their third straight national title was halted abruptly by a determined Florida, who had a late second-half surge that turned the game in its favor in the crucial moments of the encounter.

During the media availability session, Dan Hurley discussed how the team fought through the struggles, challenges and losses this season and how it was emotionally draining for the team after each game. He was visibly upset with how the game ended; he couldn't help but drop the F-bomb to prove his point.

"I feel a lot of emotion." Hurley said (6:40) "We are a passionate program. The players play with it. I coach with it. We're always f---ing drained when it's over."

Moments after the game ended, Dan Hurley was caught on video delivering multiple F-bombs, chastising the referees for what he claims was unfair officiating. He warned Baylor to watch out in their scheduled game against Duke.

The two-time champion coach said:

"I hope they don't f*** you like they f***** us, Baylor. I really hope they don't."

UConn was whistled for 21 fouls the whole game compared to Florida's 17. The Gators were given 34 free throws while UConn was awarded 22 foul shots. Hurley claimed there was a no-call on Alex Karaban in the crucial part of the game which could have sent the game into overtime if it had been called and the junior forward made it.

Dan Hurley looks forward to a "normal" offseason

UConn coach Dan Hurley is looking forward to a normal offseason as it will be the first time he'll have a long break after winning back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024.

"It'll be nice to get to a normal offseason and just get back to myself as a coach," Hurley said (7:37). "And not have to throw out first pitches. And you should only be ringing stock market bells and throwing out first pitches when you win the major championships."

"So I won't have to do things like that. I'll be able to just kind of focus on the upcoming season, make better decisions with all aspects of coaching."

However, Hurley expressed regret that they were close to making the Sweet 16. It could have opened more chances for the team as No. 2-seed St. John's lost to No. 10 Arkansas, he said.

He pointed out that the sudden developments had given them a better chance of having that kind of run again had they won against Florida.

