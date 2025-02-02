Dan Hurley's UConn stuns Marquette, John Calipari takes his revenge on Kentucky and 8 other upsets in a single day of college basketball ft. Tom Izzo

February opened with a wild night in men's college basketball during which 10 AP Top 25 teams were upset by lower-ranked teams on a crazy Saturday night. Although seven teams survived the upset axe — No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 Duke, No. 4 Alabama, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 15 St. John's and No. 17 Wisconsin — the day was unprecedented as 10 teams fell to less favored opponents.

The results showed how unpredictable the 2024-25 college basketball season has become. Let's take a look at the 10 games and their respective outcomes.

10 upsets in wild and crazy college basketball Saturday

College Basketball: John Calipari the head coach of the Arkansa Razorbacks runs off of the court following the 89-79 win over the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena - Source: Getty

#1. # 25 UConn vs #9 Marquette

Defending back-to-back champions UConn (16-6, 8-3 in Big East) played with urgency in their matchup against No. 9-ranked Marquette (18-4, 9-2), resulting in a 77-69 stunner in front of 18,129 fans at the Golden Eagles' homecourt at the Fiserv Forum.

Solo Ball dropped a career-high 25 points on 7-9 shooting from the 3-point line for the Dan Hurley-coached squad, who won despite the absence of five-star freshman Liam McNeeley. Alex Karaban had 15 points and Samson Johnson added 13 for UConn, who led by as many as 22 points during the game.

#2. (Unranked) Arkansas vs #12 Kentucky

College Basketball: Arkansas head coach and former UK coach John Calipari pumps his fist in excitement as the Hogs secure their lead and win over the Wildcats in Calipari's return - Source: Imagn

John Calipari came back to Kentucky and was jeered but it didn't matter as the Arkansas Razorbacks (13-8, 2-6 in SEC) surprised #12 Kentucky (15-6, 4-4) 89-79 at the Rupp Arena. Former Kentucky player Adou Thiero scored 21 points to lead the Razorbacks, who pulled away in the second half. Johnell Davis added 18 while D.J. Wagner added 17 for Arkansas.

#3. (Unranked) USC vs #7 Michigan State

College Basketball: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo (Image Source: IMAGN)

No. 7-ranked Michigan State (18-3, 9-1 in Big Ten) suffered its first loss in the Big Ten Conference, succumbing to USC (13-8, 5-5), 70-64. Desmond Claude topped the Trojans' offense with 19 points and six rebounds.

The Trojans took advantage of their free-throw attempts, making 15-of-19 attempts to outclass the Tom Izzo-coached Spartans, who only made 11-of-19 tries from the 15-foot line. Michigan State lost for the first time in the Big Ten after nine straight wins.

#4. (Unranked) Kansas State vs #3 Iowa State

College Basketball: Kansas State Wildcats' guard Brendan Hausen (11) and forward Coleman Hawkins (33) celebrates after winning over Iowa State - Source: Imagn

Unranked Kansas State (10-11, 4-6 in Big 12) shocked No. 3-ranked Iowa State (17-4, 7-3), 80-61. Five Wildcats scored in double figures to complete the upset.

Dug McDaniel scored 20 points while Coleman Hawkins and Brendan Hausen added 17 and 15 points, respectively for Kansas State. They limited Iowa State to 26 second-half points while scoring 43 to complete the big upset on wild night of college basketball.

#5. #8 Tennessee vs #5 Florida

The Florida Gators (18-3, 5-3 in SEC) fell flat to a determined Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 5-4) squad losing 64-44. Chaz Lanier led three Volunteers in double figures with 19 points.

The Rick Barnes-coached squad bounced back from losses to No. 1 Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky. Florida, on the other hand, saw its three-game winning streak snapped after the loss.

#6. #22 Texas Tech vs #6 Houston

The No. 22-ranked Texas Tech (17-4, 8-2 in Big 12) edged past No. 6 Houston (17-4, 9-1) in overtime 82-81. Chance McMillan scored 23 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 16 seconds left in overtime, to help the Red Raiders inflict the Cougars with their first loss in the Big 12 Conference.

Elijah Hawkins scored 17 points and Kerwin Walton added 14 for Texas Tech. LJ Cryer led Houston with 22 points.

#7. (Unranked) Baylor vs #11 Kansas

College Basketball: Baylor Bears guard Robert Wright III (1) reacts with forward Josh Ojianwuna (17) after a play against the Kansas Jayhawks - Source: Imagn

Baylor (14-7, 6-4 in Big 12) exploded for 60 points in the second half and overturned a 19-point first-half deficit to triumph 81-70 over Kansas (15-6, 6-4). Freshmen Robert Wright III and VJ Edgecombe combined for 38 points while Norchad Omier put up an 18-point, 16-rebound double-double to help the Bears.

Baylor trailed 38-17 late in the first half but was red-hot in the second half thanks to its full-court pressure that caught the Jayhawks off guard.

#8. No. 20 Missouri vs No. 14 Mississippi State

No. 20 Missouri (17-4, 6-2 in SEC) surged to an 88-61 win over No. 14 Mississippi State (16-6, 4-5). Caleb Grill sizzled for 20 points on 7-12 from the field (6-11 from the 3-point line). Tamar Bates added 14 while Josh Gray added 10. Josh Hubbard had his 24-point effort go in vain for the Bulldogs.

#9. (Unranked) Georgia Tech vs No. 21 Louisville

Georgia Tech (10-12, 4-7 in ACC) surprised Louisville (16-6, 9-2) 77-70 with Lance Terry leading the Yellow Jackets' offense with 23 points. Georgia Tech rallied from a 13-point deficit to snare the win.

#10. (Unranked) Oklahoma vs No. 24 Vanderbilt

College Basketball: Oklahoma Sooners guard Dayton Forsythe (7) drives between Vanderbilt Commodores forward JaQualon Roberts (24) and guard Grant Huffman (4) - Source: Imagn

Oklahoma (16-5, 3-5 in SEC) shut down No. 24 Vanderbilt (16-5, 4-4) 97-67 to capture its third victory in four games. Freshman guard Jeremiah Fears scored 21 points for Oklahoma and the Sooners scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from the Commodores.

Jalon Moore added 19 points and surpassed 1,000 career points while Dayton Forsythe scored 14 points. Devin McGlockton led Vanderbilt with 22 points while Jason Edwards scored 21 points for the Commodores.

