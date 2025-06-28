Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and more - Top 10 predicted picks in 2026 NBA mock draft

With the 2025 NBA Draft complete, the hoops prognosticators of the world turn their eyes toward the 2026 Draft class. Most of these players haven't even seen a minute of college action yet, but experts are already making 2026 forecasts. Here's an early top ten of possible hoops standouts for the 2026 draft.

Top 10 predicted 2026 NBA Draft picks

Kansas coach Bill Self will benefit from having Darryn Peterson on his squad next year.

10. Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

A 6-foot-9 forward at UNC, Wilson figures to take advantage of what will be his likely lone college season to showcase an impressive scoring skill set. He's a capable wing player or can play inside in the open court. He'll be a top NBA guy.

9. Dame Sarr, Duke

Sarr was a late addition for Duke, but the 6-foot-8 wing has legitimate next level talent. He's still learning, but he could be either a perimeter scorer, an open court threat, or a defensive stopper. Potentially, Sarr could develop into all three. His overseas experience certainly won't hurt his pro chances.

8. Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Quaintance had a tough freshman season at Arizona State and is recovering from a knee injury. But his 6-foot-10 size and shot blocking accumen will make him a next-level target. He's a work in progress on offense, but a season with Mark Pope and Kentucky could help.

7. Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

An elite forward prospect, Yessoufou will learn defense under Scott Drew at Baylor next season. Not unlike VJ Edgecombe, he'll be a player who is still figuring out his role and working on his skill set. And like Edgecombe, he'll be a guy that NBA scouts love.

6. Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Brown is an elite point guard and will get a chance to shine running Pat Kelsey's offense at Louisville. His next level scoring and distribution skills figure to shine brightly in the upcoming hoops season. Brown is a player to watch for certain.

5. Koa Peat, Arizona

At 6-foot-8, Peat might not be as glamorous as the players above him. While there will be superior runners and jumper in the draft class, Peat is just a basketball player. He's a capable scorer, a good rebounder, and a player with plenty of upside.

4. Nate Ament, Tennessee

A 6-foot-9 forward, Ament is much like a poor man's AJ Dybantsa. He's got that same set of Kevin Durant-like skills, albeit as a rail-thin player and a sometimes inconsistent shooter. But his potential is massive.

3. Cameron Boozer, Duke

Boozer was a big addition at Duke and the 6-foot-9 forward will be a standout at both ends of the floor for the Blue Devils. Combining impressive shooting and scoring ability with physciality and intensity on the defensive end, Boozer could end up as the best prospect of the entire class.

2. Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Some place Peterson atop the draft class. A smooth, 6-foot-5 shooting guard prospect, Peterson figures to have a massive season at Kansas showing all of his multi-faceted scoring ability. His spot here is no intended slight, but the player ahead of him is just a different guy.

1.AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Dybantsa is the most likely immediate star of this bunch. At 6-foot-9, Dybantsa can fill scoreboards in a hurry. The heir apaprent to guys like Bernard King and Kevin Durant, Dybantsa might not be the most ready, but he's the highest impact guy in this bunch.

What do you think of our NBA Mock Draft picks for 2026? Share your take below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

