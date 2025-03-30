Dawn Staley Final Four record: How has the South Carolina HC fared in March Madness?

Dawn Staley and the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks are one win away from securing another Final Four berth after they defeated the fourth-seeded Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

Standing in South Carolina's way are the second-seeded Duke Blue Devils, who booked their place in the Elite Eight with a 47-38 win over the third-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels. South Carolina's Elite Eight showdown with Duke will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Birmingham, Alabama.

Dawn Staley's Final Four record

Before becoming a highly successful coach at South Carolina, Dawn Staley was a standout player at Virginia. She led the Cavaliers to three Final Four appearances from 1990 to 1992, with Staley compiling a 1-2 record in those games.

Staley reached the Final Four six times as the Gamecocks' head coach, including in each of the previous four editions. She led South Carolina to a 3-3 record in her Final Four career, with those three victories coming in 2017, 2022 and 2024. Her three Final Four defeats transpired in 2015, 2021 and 2023.

How many Final Fours has Dawn Staley been to?

If South Carolina beats Duke in the Elite Eight, Staley will be making her 10th Final Four appearance on Friday. She first advanced to this stage of the NCAA Tournament in 1990, when she was a player at Virginia. She reached the Final Four two more times in 1991 and 1992 before graduating.

Staley started her coaching career at Temple but failed to reach the Final Four in her eight seasons there. She found coaching success at South Carolina, leading the Gamecocks to six Final Four appearances. She has reached the NCAA Final Four nine times as a player and coach.

Has Dawn Staley won a National Championship?

Dawn Staley is one of the best college basketball coaches in the country, leading South Carolina to three national championships in her illustrious career. She first won the NCAA title in 2017, beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the final.

Staley won her second NCAA trophy in 2022, defeating Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies in the national championship game. She added a third NCAA title in 2024, completing an undefeated season with a victory over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the final.

Staley came close to winning an NCAA title as a player in 1991. The Virginia Cavaliers reached the national championship game against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who prevailed 70-67 in overtime.

How many times has South Carolina won March Madness?

All of South Carolina's championships in the NCAA Women's Tournament have come during the reign of Dawn Staley. Their three March Madness titles came in 2017, 2022 and 2024. The Gamecocks have never lost a national championship game under Staley.

The South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate during the trophy presentation after they defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in the finals of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Photo: Imagn

Who is the winningest coach in South Carolina basketball history?

Dawn Staley holds the record for most wins by a South Carolina coach, amassing 473 victories during her stint in Columbia. That includes the Gamecocks' 33 wins this 2024-25 NCAA season.

Staley is way ahead of Nancy Wilson, who previously held the South Carolina record with 231 wins she amassed from 1985 to 1997. Susan Walvius is ranked third on the list with 165 victories.

Additionally, Staley has the highest winning percentage among the South Carolina coaches. She has a .810 winning percentage in 17 seasons as South Carolina coach, with Staley recording just 109 defeats in 582 games.

