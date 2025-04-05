Dawn Staley outfits: Top 5 times South Carolina HC showed off her stylish wardrobe during March Madness

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is a basketball icon, but she might be a fashion icon as well. The 54-year-old coach is one of the hottest names in college basketball coaching and she's not afraid to make a sartorial splash.
It's only fair to note that most sportswriters are doing well to find matched socks, but Staley uses her platform to style and profile. Here are five examples.
Top 5 times Dawn Staley showed off her style
5. Keeping it simple
Not all coaches would have the courage to go simple white suit like Staley did. It's a casual look, but certainly shows Staley's confidence.
4. Strong jacket game
At 54 years old, Staley isn't afraid to kick it old school and that maroon coat from the second round NCAA game above is rolling that way. Staley could have stepped off the set of a 1980s sitcom in that jacket, but she knows how to make it work.
3. High style/casual
Staley is not above a casual/high style combo. The hoodie in the Elite Eight? That's the Philadelphia you can't take out of the 54-year-old. But the Channel hoodie? Well, that's a little bit fancy. Like a three-time national title-winning coach fancy? Yep.
2. Old school/new school
One of the fun aspects of Staley's style is combining new and old facets. The white tracksuit is topped with an outstanding denim jacket. Throw in some typically stylish sneakers that match the denim and Staley's game remains strong.
1.The beads
Sometimes, style isn't the only influence on Staley. Her maroon suit choice at yesterday's Final Four game was sharp, but the wealth of jewelry that accompanied it was eye-catching. Well, there's more than style in play there.
Staley's seven-year-old friend, Blakeleigh Thompson, who is a Leukemia patient, is responsible for that choice. Thompson made Staley one of the necklaces she's wearing in the photo above. It started to wear out, so Thompson made another. Staley decided to wear both. Sometimes, style involves more than just looking smooth.
