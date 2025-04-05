Dawn Staley outfits: Top 5 times South Carolina HC showed off her stylish wardrobe during March Madness

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is a basketball icon, but she might be a fashion icon as well. The 54-year-old coach is one of the hottest names in college basketball coaching and she's not afraid to make a sartorial splash.

Ad

It's only fair to note that most sportswriters are doing well to find matched socks, but Staley uses her platform to style and profile. Here are five examples.

Top 5 times Dawn Staley showed off her style

5. Keeping it simple

Dawn Staley went for the white suit in the NCAA Touranment's first round. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Not all coaches would have the courage to go simple white suit like Staley did. It's a casual look, but certainly shows Staley's confidence.

Ad

Trending

4. Strong jacket game

Dawn Staley busts out a retro maroon coat for her team's second round NCAA Tournament game. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

At 54 years old, Staley isn't afraid to kick it old school and that maroon coat from the second round NCAA game above is rolling that way. Staley could have stepped off the set of a 1980s sitcom in that jacket, but she knows how to make it work.

Ad

3. High style/casual

Staley going casual but also upscale in the Elite Eight. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Staley is not above a casual/high style combo. The hoodie in the Elite Eight? That's the Philadelphia you can't take out of the 54-year-old. But the Channel hoodie? Well, that's a little bit fancy. Like a three-time national title-winning coach fancy? Yep.

Ad

2. Old school/new school

Dawn Staley sports a denim jacket and stylish shoes in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

One of the fun aspects of Staley's style is combining new and old facets. The white tracksuit is topped with an outstanding denim jacket. Throw in some typically stylish sneakers that match the denim and Staley's game remains strong.

Ad

1.The beads

Staley coaches against Texas in the Final Four with her special beads. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Sometimes, style isn't the only influence on Staley. Her maroon suit choice at yesterday's Final Four game was sharp, but the wealth of jewelry that accompanied it was eye-catching. Well, there's more than style in play there.

Staley's seven-year-old friend, Blakeleigh Thompson, who is a Leukemia patient, is responsible for that choice. Thompson made Staley one of the necklaces she's wearing in the photo above. It started to wear out, so Thompson made another. Staley decided to wear both. Sometimes, style involves more than just looking smooth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here