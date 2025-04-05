Dawn Staley outfits: Top 5 times South Carolina HC showed off her stylish wardrobe in 2025 season

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley's coaching skills have been one of her major abilities, but she also adds a sense of style when appearing on the court during games.

Ad

The 54-year-old once again showcased her unique style in various games throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

As she leads the Gamecocks to yet another national championship game, let’s take a look at Dawn Staley’s top five most stylish outfits and wardrobe highlights from this season.

Dawn Staley's top five outfits

5. South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Dawn Staley showed her fashion touch on the court in a game against the Texas A&M Aggies back in January.

Ad

Trending

She was wearing a beige-colored oversized knit cardigan. The coach paired the cardigan with big knit pants and a white top. She then put on a sneakers to add a sporty touch.

Expand Tweet

Ad

4. South Carolina vs. Texas

Prior to their Final Four meeting, Staley faced off against Texas twice this season. The first clash came in January, when she wore a black outfit with a jacket to the game against the Texas Longhorns

The jacket was a Philadelphia Eagles-themed white and green colorway in honor of Staley's hometown team. It featured legendary Eagles QB Randall Cunningham's No. 12 on the side, as well as an embroidered eagle, with gray sleeves.

Ad

She matched it with black pants and black slip-on shoes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

3. South Carolina vs. Alabama

In another game in January against Alabama, the South Carolina coach wore a striped knitted sweater. She added a beaded necklace and earrings. The sweater had stripes in shades of white, blue, and black.

Expand Tweet

Ad

2. South Carolina vs. Oklahoma

In a game against Oklahoma in January, Dawn Staley showed off another Eagles-themed outfit. She wore a navy blue and white varsity jacket that was decorated with "Philadelphia" embroidery.

She paired it with a vibrant purple t-shirt and white pants in the game against the Oklahoma Sooners. She was also seen wearing beaded bracelets and necklaces and diamond hoop earrings.

Expand Tweet

Ad

1. South Carolina vs. LSU

In the game against the LSU Tigers in late January, Staley wore a burgundy Gucci sweatshirt. She added matching burgundy pants and brown sneakers with white soles and supported the outfit with bracelets and a necklace.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a college basketball journalist with Sportskeeda with over four years of experience with publications such as Sports Buddy and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Stephen has a degree in Computer Science, which provided him with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing, skills that are key for sports writing.



His favorite team is the Duke Blue Devils, largely due to some of the talents to come out of the program, including Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving.



Stephen's favorite player of all time is Michael Jordan, and his impressive college career at North Carolina set the stage for his legendary NBA career.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Stephen likes to play football or just spend time with his friends. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here