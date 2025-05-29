Dawn Staley shares wholesome message as South Carolina HC's "Uncommon Favor" becomes New York Times Best Seller 

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley is garnering success off the court this offseason. On Wednesday, the tenured tactician shared on X/Twitter that her new book "Uncommon Favor" has debuted at No. 2 for this week's New York Times Best Sellers list.

This comes after Staley has been doing rounds of interviews and media appearances for her first book published on May 20. Since then, Staley has also gone on a tour in cities like New York and Philadelphia and has a scheduled visit to Columbia.

"BIG BIG I MEAN HUGE NEWS my good peeps! WE ARE A NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER! Thank you to our incredible teams, every reader, every listener and every supporter for the work to make UNCOMMON FAVOR a bestseller! Unbelievable! Unimaginable! Thank you lord for your UNCOMMON FAVOR," Staley tweeted.

While "Uncommon Favor" has debuted as the second best-selling book of the week by the New York Times, it was edged out for the top spot by "Original Sin" by Jack Tapper and Alex Thompson. Staley's book did beat last week's No. 1 in "Mark Twain" by Ron Chernow.

Staley and the Gamecocks finished the recently concluded campaign with a 35-4 overall record (15-1 in SEC play). Their 2024 national championship defense was foiled by the UConn Huskies during the winner-take-all game of the 2025 NCAA national tournament on April 6, as they were defeated by 23 points, 82-59.

South Carolina did win both of this year's SEC regular season championship and the conference tournament title to add to Staley's long list of accomplishments.

Dawn Staley says positive reception to "Uncommon Favor" has overwhelmed her

In a video shared in her X post discussing how her book "Uncommon Favor" became a top two New York Times Best Seller, Dawn Staley spoke about how it has impacted readers as more than just being a great read, but in their own day-to-day lives.

"I can't thank you enough. If you haven't read or listened to "Uncommon Favor", the reviews I'm getting from family, friends and strangers have been overwhelmingly great," Staley said. "I am compiling quotes that people are using to navigate through their lives. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you Lord, you just keep on being uncommonly favorable to me.

"Much love to everybody. Bestseller," she added.

Staley enters the 2025-26 season with the South Carolina Gamecocks hoping to win their fourth national title, a third in the last five years, after winning it all in 2022 and 2024.

