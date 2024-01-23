Dayton vs La Salle Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 23 | College Basketball Season 2023-24 

The No. 16 Dayton Flyers (15-2) visit the unranked La Salle Explorers (10-8), looking to extend their current 12-game win streak into a "lucky" 13. Currently solo at the top of the A-10, the Flyers are among the hottest teams in college basketball right now – and that's putting it lightly.

Right now, Dayton is in the midst of the program's third-longest winning streak in the last 50 years (via Dayton Daily News). Aside from that, this is also the Flyers’ longest winning streak since they won 20 straight to end their 29-2 season in 2020. A win over a struggling La Salle squad would likewise match a streak they went on in the 2007-2008 season as well.

With just how good things have been going for Dayton, the clear underdogs in the Explorers will have to play with massive chips on their shoulders. As among the bottom feeders in the A-10, they'll be facing the best team in the conference with just a lone in-conference win in five total games against A-10 opponents. Not to mention, they've also lost three straight, with their most recent defeat being a 20-point loss to St. Joseph's (Pa).

It certainly seems that heading into this Dayton vs La Salle college basketball matchup, the picks cannot be clearer.

Dayton vs La Salle betting odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE DAYTON -8.5 OVER 141 -479 LA SALLE +8.5 UNDER 141 +353

Dayton vs La Salle head-to-head

Since the 1949-1950 season, when these teams were first classified into the major leagues, Dayton vs La Salle men's basketball has taken place a total of 50 times (via Sports-Reference). Currently, the head-to-head record has this game's heavy underdogs leading all-time, 31-19.

The last time the two squads met, it was more or less expected from a top-ranked team: the Flyers handily beat the Explorers, 77-53. This was punctuated by a massive second-half run, led by 16 points from Dayton's leading scorer DaRon Holmes.

Where to watch Dayton vs La Salle?

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Dayton vs La Salle key injuries

Dayton

F Petras Padegimas, illness (QUESTIONABLE)

G Malachi Smith, knee (OUT FOR SEASON)

La Salle

G Anwar Gill, lower body (QUESTIONABLE)

Dayton vs La Salle: Best picks and prediction

The upcoming Dayton vs La Salle college basketball clash is as one-sided as they come. So far, there's simply not a lot of positives going on for the Explorers, who are facing a white-hot team currently dominating the conference.

Once again, DaRon Holmes will be expected to lead his team in scoring against a squad that may not have anyone able to closely match him. La Salle's leading scorer for the season, guard Khalil Brantley (14.9 ppg, 38.4% FG) likely won't get a lot of good looks against Dayton's conference-leading defense.

With the clear separation in both talent level and stats, it would seem wise to pick Dayton over La Salle in this matchup. The Flyers' offense will likely be too much to handle for the Explorers' defense.