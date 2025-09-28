"Deion Sanders should be fired immediately": CFB fans flame Colorado HC for horrible timeout management in 24-21 loss vs. BYU

By Geoff
Modified Sep 28, 2025 06:10 GMT
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders (Image Source: IMAGN)
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders (Image Source: IMAGN)

College football fans grilled Colorado coach Deion Sanders for his inept game management in the Saturday's 24-21 loss at the hands of BYU.

Ad

Sanders was blamed for his failure to use the two remaining timeouts at his disposal to stop the clock, causing the Buffaloes to rush their plays. That led to Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter throwing an interception to Isaiah Glakser on the Colorado 40-yard line.

One fan is calling Colorado to fire the former NFL defender for the blunder.

"Deion Sanders should be fired immediately. He cannot manage time outs or the clock for sh**," he said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Another fan asked Sanders to step away from the team by the end of the season for a new direction and help the team become competitive next season.

Ad

Other fans emphasized the importance of calling a timeout — a thing that Sanders forgot to do in the fourth quarter of what could've been a winnable game for Colorado.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Colorado had the early 14-3 lead in the game on touchdown runs by Salter and Dre'lon Miller. However, BYU clawed back and answered back with two TDs to take a 17-14 advantage.

The Buffaloes answered back with a Salter touchdown pass to Miller in the third quarter but the Cougars replied with a 32-yard TD run and an extra point from Will Ferrin.

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications