"Deion Sanders should be fired immediately": CFB fans flame Colorado HC for horrible timeout management in 24-21 loss vs. BYU

College football fans grilled Colorado coach Deion Sanders for his inept game management in the Saturday's 24-21 loss at the hands of BYU.Sanders was blamed for his failure to use the two remaining timeouts at his disposal to stop the clock, causing the Buffaloes to rush their plays. That led to Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter throwing an interception to Isaiah Glakser on the Colorado 40-yard line.One fan is calling Colorado to fire the former NFL defender for the blunder.&quot;Deion Sanders should be fired immediately. He cannot manage time outs or the clock for sh**,&quot; he said.Another fan asked Sanders to step away from the team by the end of the season for a new direction and help the team become competitive next season.Kil @_KilZoneLINKDeion Sanders is a terrible coach &amp;amp;amp; will most likely be fired or “step away” at the end of the seasonOther fans emphasized the importance of calling a timeout — a thing that Sanders forgot to do in the fourth quarter of what could've been a winnable game for Colorado.Noah 🏀 @NoahF31511LINKDeion Sanders pitiful clock management again and he's taking the 2 timeouts with him.Derrick Williams @dwill312LINKNot using timeouts is truly insane man. This game is a coaching fail by Deion sanders. @DNVR_Buffs No timeout made Salter rush that play. Everyone knows itsuicideh29 @thetagmannLINKOnce again DEION Sanders with bad clock management you call a timeout and draw up a playNoah 🏀 @NoahF31511LINKDeion Sanders clock managment might be worse than Kyle Shanahan's which is saying something!! ANOTHER WEEK where he takes 2 timeouts with him in a LOSS!! Game sealing INT because he refused to call a timeout. Coach Prime got no clue how to manage a clock.Colorado had the early 14-3 lead in the game on touchdown runs by Salter and Dre'lon Miller. However, BYU clawed back and answered back with two TDs to take a 17-14 advantage.The Buffaloes answered back with a Salter touchdown pass to Miller in the third quarter but the Cougars replied with a 32-yard TD run and an extra point from Will Ferrin.