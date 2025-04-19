Denzel Aberdeen transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Florida guard ft. Georgia Tech

After three seasons at Florida, guard Denzel Aberdeen was poised to likely start for the defending champions next season. Aberdeen was a valuable reserve on the UF national title team. But now, he has chosen to move on and finish his college career at another school.

Aberdeen averaged 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the Gators. Aberdeen started five games and played 19.8 minutes per game. He shot 35% from 3-point range and was an integral part of the title team, scoring seven points in the national title game. Here are five schools that might take a shot at Aberdeen in the transfer portal.

Top 5 portal landing spots for Denzel Aberdeen

Damon Stoudamire and Georgia Tech could be a landing spot for UF transfer Denzel Aberdeen. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Minnesota

Minnesota recruited Aberdeen extensively out of high school and the Gophers could use the help. Last year's 15-17 team finished 316th in the NCAA in scoring with 68.1 points per game. The top five scorers on the team were also seniors. Minnesota could certainly give Aberdeen plenty of playing time and an opportunity to flaunt his game for possible NBA evaluation. The Gophers would fit well.

4. Ole Miss

Chris Beard's Rebels are on the rise. Ole Miss recruited Aberdeen out of high school. The Rebels finished a season in which eight of the top nine scorers on the squad were seniors. Aberdeen could stay in the SEC and play at one of the league's rising teams in a much bigger role. There weren't a wealth of SEC squads in Aberdeen's recruitment, but the Rebels could be a great fit.

3. Texas Tech

Aberdeen and Florida squeaked past Texas Tech in the Elite Eight, but the school could be a solid portal home for Aberdeen. Three of Tech's most-used guards were seniors, so Grant McCasland could use some more veterans in his backcourt. Aberdeen would fit well in the Red Raiders system, could still see more NCAA Tournament action, but could play in a bigger role.

2. Illinois

Brad Underwood's squad was a possible destination for Aberdeen out of high school. The Illini lost to Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and have lost high-scoring guard Kasparas Jakucionis to the NBA. Aberdeen could be an easy fix for a competitive program that would afford him plenty of NBA looks next season.

1. Georgia Tech

Tech was the only school that got an official visit from Aberdeen in his recruiting days. Coach and former NBA standout Damon Stoudamire could be an excellent mentor for Aberdeen. Two of Tech's top three guards were seniors, so the yellowjackets have a reasonable situation for Aberdeen. He could fit well at the ACC school and would certainly see more time and scoring opportunities.

What do you think of Aberdeen's transfer portal options? Share your take below in the comment section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

