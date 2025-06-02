DePaul basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

Chris Holtmann's 14-20 season at DePaul showed a lot about where Blue Demon basketball had been. Now Holtmann will look to show where it's going. DePaul adds some significant portal additions and a pair of freshman recruits to some solid returnees. An improved squad looks likely for the 2025-26 season. Here's an early rundown.

DePaul basketball season preview for 2025-26

Point guard Layden Blocker should be a big help to DePaul's team in 2025-26. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Starting Lineup

Guard: CJ Gunn

Over from Indiana for last season, Gunn was the top scorer on the DePaul roster. He averaged 12.9 points and 4.0 boards per game. He shot 30% from 3-point range but improved his overall shooting to a servicable 43% overall. Gunn's experience and scoring ability are two significant pluses for DePaul heading into the season.

Guard: Layden Blocker

A transfer from Arkansas, Blocker was a steady starter last year for DePaul. He averaged 9.5 points and 3.1 assists per game. Blocker shot 34% from 3-point range and seems ready to continue as the starting point guard in the upcoming season. A few more options as scorers should make his job easier in the coming season.

Forward: NJ Benson

A part-time starter a year ago, the Missouri State transfer averaged 9.0 points and 6.2 boards per game. The 6-foot-8 Benson isn't a perimeter threat, but is an old-fashioned post player. His rebounding should have a significant impact for DePaul in the coming season, as will his experience of a season in the Big East.

Forward: Kaleb Banks

After stints at Indiana and Tulane, Banks has transferred to DePaul. Last year, he averaged 14.7 points and 6.7 boards per game for the Green Wave. At 6-foot-7, he shot 34% from 3-point range. He's a smooth and athletic wing forward who could be one of the top players on the DePaul roster in 2025-26.

Center: Khaman Maker

A 7-foot-1 center, Maker played three minutes for St. John's last year. While there is plenty of unknown in his game, height is certainly an intangible that can't be taught. For a DePaul team that sometimes struggled to protect its own basket, even a project at 7-foot-1 will be a welcome site.

Rotation Players

Colorado guard RJ Smith figures to see significant minutes in the backcourt. For that matter, international transfer Amsal Delalic has an interesting game as he comes in from Pittsburgh, where he scored 3.8 points per game. Four-star high school recruits Kruz McClure (guard) and Isaiah Medina (center) will play, with Medina potentially taking over the starting role inside.

Impact Players

Gunn will be a key, but Banks's ability to take on a big role could define the team. DePaul should have solid guard play and the ability to get meaningful contributions from the frontcourt seems to be the question mark. Banks's Tulane resume suggests All-Big East potential, but his production remains to be seen.

What do you think of DePaul's upcoming team? Share your take below in our comments section!

