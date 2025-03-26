Derrin Boyd transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Charleston guard ft. Oklahoma

Derrin Boyd transferred to the Charleston Cougars last season after spending two seasons with the Lipscomb Bisons. However, just one season later he decided to transfer again. On Wednesday, insider Jamie Shaw reported Boyd's intention to transfer schools.

In his only season at Charleston, Boyd was the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 13.9 points per game. Several teams could be interested in his services as he enters the transfer portal. These are five teams that could be a good fit for him.

Top five landing spots for Derrin Boyd in the 2025 transfer portal

#1 Oklahoma

One team that could be a good fit for Derrin Boyd is the Oklahoma Sooners. After a first-round exit in March Madness, the Sooners are expected to lose their second-leading scorer, Jalon Moore. Boyd, who has proven he can be an effective secondary scorer, would be a good fit.

#2 Memphis

The Memphis Tigers were a five-seed in March Madness but lost in the first round. Part of the reason for their loss was a series of injuries. However, their team will have just as many issues next season because of several top players leaving as seniors. As a result, the Tigers could look to revamp their roster through the transfer portal, starting with Derrin Boyd.

#3 Clemson

Similarly, Clemson was a five-seed that lost in the first round. The Tigers' four top scorers were seniors, and as a result, they will need replacements. This could be a big opportunity if Boyd wants to play for a prestigious program.

#4 Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks had two players who stood out from the rest of the team on offense Last season, Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo. Both players are seniors and will be leaving the team. As a result, the Jayhawks will need to revamp their team to stay competitive in 2026. If the team wants to build a team with a more balanced offense, Derrin Boyd could be a nice transfer portal addition.

#5 Drake

The Drake Bulldogs pulled off an upset in the first round of March Madness, defeating Missouri. However, their star player, Bennett Stirtz entered the transfer portal after the team's elimination in the round of 32. As a result, if the Bulldogs want to be competitive again next year, they will need to replace him. Although Boyd is unlikely to replace all of Stirtz's scoring, he might be a good fit.

