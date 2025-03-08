  • home icon
  • Derrion Reid injury update: Alabama HC Nate Oats shares latest news on Alabama forward ahead of Auburn matchup

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Mar 08, 2025 19:13 GMT
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 8: Derrion Reid #35 of the Alabama Crimson Tide dribbles against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena on January 8, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) - Source: Getty
Derrion Reid is in his freshman season with the No. 7-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and has proven to be a decent contributor to his team.

However, Reid's development has been altered because of injury issues. The small forward has missed five consecutive games due to a hamstring injury.

Alabama coach Nate Oats spoke about Reid's injury ahead of its game on Saturday against the Auburn Tigers.

"Derrion (Reid) would be the only one who would be out," Oats said on Saturday, via AL.com's Nick Kelly. "He's still getting back into some basketball workouts. Hopefully, he'll start live practices, and we'll see where that takes us. We could certainly use him for the SEC Tournament."
Reid will miss his sixth straight game against No. 1-ranked Auburn (27-3, 15-2 Southeastern Conference). The Crimson Tide (23-7, 12-5) have won just two of the five games he's missed.

Their fans will hope that sitting out the Tigers game will give him ample time to rehab the hamstring. His presence could be key in Alabama's push for the 2025 national championship.

How has Derrion Reid performed this season?

Derrion Reid was a consensus five-star prospect coming out of Prolific Prep in Napa, California. He had offers from Alabama, Georgia and Florida State, among others.

In 2024, Reid joined the Alabama Crimson Tide, which had a stacked roster and a penchant for developing talent. However, he was made to come off the bench in his freshman season.

However, despite not being a starter in the majority of his games, Reid has made an impact on the team's March Madness push. He's scored in double-digits six times in 18 appearances and he has proven to be a decent rebounder.

Reid is averaging 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 16.3 minutes per game but he still needs to improve his 3-point shooting, free-throw shooting and passing.

Reid is still 18 years old and in his freshman year. He will likely improve under Tide coach Nate Oats and could become one of the better small forwards in the NCAA.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
