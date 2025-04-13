Derrion Reid transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Alabama forward ft. Kansas

The Derrion Reid transfer portal decision was announced on Saturday. Reid officially made the decision to enter the portal on Saturday and will now look to find a new team after playing his freshman season with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

As a freshman, Reid had a limited role, appearing in 24 games while averaging 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. However, he only averaged 14.1 minutes per game. The former five-star recruit did not get a lot of playing time as a freshman, and as a result, has entered the transfer portal with the hopes of getting a bigger role as a sophomore. These are the top five Derrion Reid transfer portal options.

Derrion Reid transfer portal: Top five landing spots for the Alabama forward

#1 Kansas

Kansas is a prestigious program with a long history of developing young talent. Head coach Bill Self offered Reid a scholarship out of high school, but Reid decided to go to Alabama.

It would be interesting to see if Reid reconsiders the Jayhawks a year later. They are losing forward K.J. Adams Jr. to the NBA draft, and as a result, Reid could immediately step into his role. Although Kansas lost in the first round of March Madness, adding Reid would go a long way to improving their results next season.

#2 Florida State

Florida State is an interesting option for Derrion Reid as another team that offered him a position out of high school. Joining the Seminoles would allow the 18-year-old to develop as a player without much pressure. They did not qualify for March Madness last season and finished ninth in the ACC. By joining Florida State, Reid could be part of the long-term solution and play a big role next year.

#3 Gonzaga

Head coach Mark Few has proven to be one of the best coaches in the nation at developing young talent. As a former five-star recruit who did not have a great freshman season, joining Gonzaga could make a lot of sense for the young forward.

#4 Georgia

Derrion Reid is a native of Georgia and joining the best team in his home state could be appealing to him. Additionally, the Bulldogs are losing star forward Asa Newell to the NBA draft and will need a new starting forward. Reid would fit seamlessly into that role.

#5 Maryland

Maryland is an interesting option because, after the departure of head coach Kevin Willard, many players entered the transfer portal. As a result, the Terrapins need to add several players this offseason to stay competitive. If Derrion Reid wants a big role, Maryland could be a great fit.

