Did Caitlin Clark receive an offer from Notre Dame? Exploring WNBA star's commitment offers before Iowa career

Caitlin Clark had a worthy collegiate career with the Iowa Hawkeyes but it almost was a bit different. She had a bunch of different offers, but where did she have to choose from and was Notre Dame one of the programs that wanted her to join? She received an offer from the program but did not join them and instead went to Iowa.

What was her reasoning and how close was it?

Was Caitlin Clark supposed to go to Notre Dame?

Caitlin Clark had some decisions to make about where she was going to play her collegiate career. While she ended up spending her entire career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, her family believed she was going to be the newest member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2019.

"My family wanted me to go to Notre Dame. At the end of the day they were like, 'you make the decision for yourself. But it's NOTRE DAME!' 'Rudy' was one of my favorite movies. How could you not pick Notre Dame?" h/t Fox Sports

However, she decided to join the Hawkeyes instead of taking the offer from the Fighting Irish.

Why did Caitlin Clark go to Iowa?

While the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball program is now a household name, they were not as good, with their last Final Four appearance before Clark joined was nine years before she was born. However, the native Iowan wanted to help bring the program back to prominence and she did just that.

Did Caitlin Clark get recruited to UConn?

Caitlin Clark had a lot of offers out of high school but one school that did not contact her was the University of Connecticut. While speaking to ESPN ahead of the WNBA draft, Clark discussed how there was some contact by the UConn Huskies and her coach but it never went further than that.

"Honestly, it was more I wanted them to recruit me to say I got recruited. I loved UConn. I think they're the coolest place on Earth, and I wanted to say I got recruited by them. They called my AAU coach a few times, but they never talked to my family and never talked to me." h/t 247 Sports

While this may not have happened, it seems like Clark just wanted to be wanted by one of the premier programs in college sports. She also went on to say she has no regrets being part of the Iowa Hawkeyes.