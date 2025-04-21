Did Cooper Flagg declare for the NBA Draft? Exploring Duke superstar's latest career decision

Cooper Flagg has garnered plenty of interest this offseason. The Duke star had a stellar freshman year, leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four.

However, fans have been curious to learn if Flagg declared for the NBA draft after his sole season at Duke.

Did Cooper Flagg declare for the NBA draft?

Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg - Source: Getty

Cooper Flagg declared for the 2025 NBA draft on Monday. The Duke star announced his decision to go pro by posting a video on Instagram.

"Duke fans, my teammates, the brotherhood and everybody that was along for this journey, it was an incredible year," Flagg said in his IG video. "It was the best year of my life. I have so much gratitude, I feel so blessed for all the opportunities that I was given.

"Duke has always been a dream for me. But I'm excited to announce that I'm entering my name into the 2025 NBA draft. Today is just the beginning, but I have the brotherhood with me for life."

Flagg is the favorite to go as the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. He had an excellent season with the Blue Devils, becoming only the fourth freshman to win the Wooden Award, after Kevin Durant (2006), Anthony Davis (2011) and Zion Williamson (2018).

In the 2024 season, Flagg led the way for Duke in points (709), rebounds (277), assists (156), steals (52) and blocks per game (1.4). He averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest.

Flagg helped Duke win the regular season title and the ACC tournament title. The Blue Devils entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed.

Duke beat Alabama, Arizona, Baylor and Mount Saint Mary's in its March Madness run and made it to the Final Four. However, Flagg's Blue Devils lost to Houston in the national semifinals.

Now, many will be eager to see whether Flagg gets picked as the No.1 pick in the NBA draft.

