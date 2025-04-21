  • home icon
  Did Cooper Flagg declare for the NBA Draft? Exploring Duke superstar's latest career decision

Did Cooper Flagg declare for the NBA Draft? Exploring Duke superstar's latest career decision

By Arnold
Modified Apr 21, 2025 16:09 GMT
Houston v Duke - Source: Getty
Did Cooper Flagg declare for the NBA Draft? Exploring Duke superstar's latest career decision - Source: Getty

Cooper Flagg has garnered plenty of interest this offseason. The Duke star had a stellar freshman year, leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four.

However, fans have been curious to learn if Flagg declared for the NBA draft after his sole season at Duke.

Did Cooper Flagg declare for the NBA draft?

Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg - Source: Getty
Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg - Source: Getty

Cooper Flagg declared for the 2025 NBA draft on Monday. The Duke star announced his decision to go pro by posting a video on Instagram.

"Duke fans, my teammates, the brotherhood and everybody that was along for this journey, it was an incredible year," Flagg said in his IG video. "It was the best year of my life. I have so much gratitude, I feel so blessed for all the opportunities that I was given.
"Duke has always been a dream for me. But I'm excited to announce that I'm entering my name into the 2025 NBA draft. Today is just the beginning, but I have the brotherhood with me for life."
Flagg is the favorite to go as the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. He had an excellent season with the Blue Devils, becoming only the fourth freshman to win the Wooden Award, after Kevin Durant (2006), Anthony Davis (2011) and Zion Williamson (2018).

In the 2024 season, Flagg led the way for Duke in points (709), rebounds (277), assists (156), steals (52) and blocks per game (1.4). He averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest.

Flagg helped Duke win the regular season title and the ACC tournament title. The Blue Devils entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed.

Duke beat Alabama, Arizona, Baylor and Mount Saint Mary's in its March Madness run and made it to the Final Four. However, Flagg's Blue Devils lost to Houston in the national semifinals.

Now, many will be eager to see whether Flagg gets picked as the No.1 pick in the NBA draft.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

