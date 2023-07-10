Did Cooper Flagg's Maine United win Peach Jam Championship? Taking a glimpse at the marquee match-up between Flagg and the Boozer twins

Cooper Flagg led Maine United to the Peach Jam under-16 Championship where they faced off with Nightrydas Elite, led by Cameron and Cayden Boozer.

The Boozer twins are sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer. Nightrydas Elite were able to emerge victorious by a score of 58-50 to win their second consecutive Peach Jam championship as they also won the under-15 trophy last season.

Cooper Flagg, who is the second-ranked prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists. Cameron Boozer, who is the top-ranked prospect in the same class, scored just five points.

Cayden Boozer, who is the 13th-ranked prospect in the class, was named MVP of the game as he had 25 points, three rebounds, five assists and three steals.

How have Cooper Flagg and the Boozer twins performed in high school?

While Cooper Flagg and Cameron and Cayden Boozer have a long way to go to reach the NBA, all three players have showed plenty of promise through two years of high school.

Flagg averaged 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 steals, and 3.7 blocks per game as a freshman Nokomis Regional High School in Maine. His performance earned him the honors of Maine Gatorade Player of the Year, becoming the first freshman in state history to earn such honors.

Cooper Flagg transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida, which has produced plenty of NBA talent, for his final three seasons of high school basketball. His production and minutes both dipped in his first season at the powerhouse as he averaged just 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game.

Cameron Boozer averaged 18.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game as a freshman at Christopher Columbus High School in Florida. He shot 63.6% from the field, 40.0% from 3-point range and 77.5% from the free-throw line.

The following season, he averaged 21.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. He shot 62.2% from the field, 41.6% from 3-point range and 89.1% from the free-throw line. Despite being just 15 years old, he was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball USA.

Teammates with his brother, Cayden Boozer averaged 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game as a freshman. He shot 61.9% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range and 79.8% from the free-throw line.

His performance slightly dipped as a sophomore, but his outside shooting took a big step forward. He averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 58.8% from the field, 57.5% from 3-point range and 79.5% from the free-throw line.

