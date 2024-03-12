Did Drake play college basketball? Looking at Canadian rapper's potential links to Kentucky

Canadian rapper Drake is a fan of sports, with multiple pictures of him at different sporting events, ranging from European football games to baseball encounters.

However, it's basketball, which is the main passion of the musician.

Drake never played the sport at any level beyond high school but is known to harbor a deep passion for it.

In the NCAA, he supports the Kentucky Wildcats, which has led many to wonder if he has any particular affiliation with the team, besides simple fanatism.

The Canadian is a fan of the NBA Toronto Raptors, which makes sense geographically, but his Kentucky connection is difficult to explain.

Part of his father's family is from Memphis, but he gravitated to the Kentucky Wildcats instead. He once explained it to ESPN:

"Memphis has a great team, but I just connected with Kentucky, I performed there, it was just a lot of energy with myself and the University of Kentucky."

Did Drake play college basketball?

No Drake didn't play college basketball, nor did he play high school basketball for that matter.

The closest he came to playing the sport, was portraying a high school student-athlete in the TV show Degrassi: The Next Generation.

In the end, his character in the show was tragically wounded and had to leave his dreams of playing basketball for a career in the music industry.

Drake has described his time in school as very much not marked by stardom, telling the Toronto Star in 2006:

“It was very awkward, I never had a girlfriend. Not one of those girls would bring me home.

"It would be too risky. ... My mom’s a teacher, so I definitely have a high school education, if not more. I just don’t know about Darwin and all that.”

Drake dropped out of school before graduating. A sport that the Athletic has confirmed he played is hockey.

He was a right-wing with the Weston Red Wings of the Weston Minor Hockey League for at least one season, according to reports.